Legal Notices, April 23, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the planning commission members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): to provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the planning commission meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the planning commission. Please be aware that the Planning secretary has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the planning commission as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, commissioners, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of May, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Reu New Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004123-2020; FILING DATE: October 27, 2020; APPLICANT: Catalin and Kristina Reu; LOCATION: 1060 Urania Avenue (APN 254-363-39); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit to allow the demolition of all onsite structures and construction of a new single-family residence with a detached single-car garage, and site improvements. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R3) zone, Coastal Overlay Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301 (l)(1) and 15303(a). Section 15301(1)(l) exempts the demolition of a primary single-family residence, and all accessory structures. Section 15303(a) exempts the construction of a primary single-family residence, and all accessory structures. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/23/2021 CN 25318

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 3:00 p.m. on Tues., May 4, 2021, to consider a Tentative Tract Map and Site Development Plan to construct a nine-unit, residential air-space condominium project on a 0.42-acre site located at 2690 Roosevelt Street in the Village General (VG) District of the Village and Barrio Master Plan and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. and more particularly described as: THE SOUTHWESTERLY HALF OF LOT 40, EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE NORTHWESTERLY 10.60 FEET OF THE SOUTHWESTERLY 120.00 FEET THEREOF OF SEASIDE LANDS, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1722, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 28, 1921. Whereas, on Feb. 3, 2021 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6/0/1 to recommend approval of a Tentative Tract Map and Site Development Plan to construct a nine-unit, residential air-space condominium project on a 0.42-acre site located at 2690 Roosevelt Street in the Village General (VG) District of the Village and Barrio Master Plan and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that this project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to section 15332 (In-fill Development Projects) of the State CEQA guidelines. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after April 30, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Cliff Jones in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4613 or [email protected]. Per California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding City Council and other public meetings online only. All public meetings will comply with public noticing requirements in the Brown Act and will be made accessible electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and address the City Council. You may participate by phone or in writing. Participation by phone: sign up at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/default.asp by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to provide comments live by phone. You will receive a confirmation email with instructions about how to call in. Participation in writing: email comments to [email protected] Comments received by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting will be shared with the City Council prior to the meeting. When e-mailing comments, please identify in the subject line the agenda item to which your comments relate. All comments received will be included as part of the official record. Written comments will not be read out loud. If you challenge the Tentative Tract Map and Site Development Plan in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CT 2019-0006/SDP 2019-0007 (DEV2018-0183) CASE NAME: 2690 ROOSEVELT PUBLISH: APRIL 23, 2021 CITY OF CARLSBAD | CITY COUNCIL 04/23/2021 CN 25303

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tues., May 4, 2021 at 3 p.m., at the Council Chamber at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to hear the business license tax appeals of Callaway Golf Company and Taylor Made Golf Company, Inc. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, April 30, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Cheryl Gerhardt in the Finance Department at 760-602-2468, or at [email protected]. Per California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, the city is temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding City Council and other public meetings online only. All public meetings will comply with public noticing requirements in the Brown Act and will be made accessible electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and address the City Council. You may participate by phone or in writing. Participation by phone: sign up at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/default.asp by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to provide comments live by phone. You will receive a confirmation email with instructions about how to call in. Participation in writing: email comments to [email protected]. Comments received by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting will be shared with the City Council prior to the meeting. When e-mailing comments, please identify in the subject line the agenda item to which your comments relate. All comments received will be included as part of the official record. Written comments will not be read out loud. If you challenge the results of the business license tax appeals in court, you may be limited to only raising issues presented at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered prior to the public hearing to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: APRIL 23, 2021 CITY OF CARLSBAD | CITY COUNCIL 04/23/2021 CN 25302

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-396. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 1.15 – CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION LIMITS TO TITLE 1 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California (City Council) determined the Carlsbad Municipal Code (Code) requires revisions and amendments and a comprehensive update to the Code is necessary to improve clarity and consistency as well as to reflect current legal and professional best practices; and WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council adopted Resolution 2017-095 authorizing the Code update; and. WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, the City Council adopted Resolution 2019-133 creating the ad hoc Carlsbad Municipal Code and City Council Policy Update Subcommittee (Subcommittee) to assist with the update and expanding the update to include both the Code and City Council Policies (Policies); and WHEREAS, California Government Code Section 85702.5, subdivision (a) authorizes the City Council to adopt campaign contribution limits applicable to elective city offices; and WHEREAS, the City Council wishes to maintain local control over local elections; and WHEREAS, adopting campaign contribution limits applicable to elective city offices will: • preserve an orderly political forum in which individuals may express themselves effectively; • place realistic and enforceable limits on the amounts of money that may be contributed to campaigns for elective city offices; and • prevent corruption and avoid the appearance of corruption by regulating campaign contributions to candidates for elective city offices. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 1 is amended to add Chapter 1.15 to read as follows: Chapter 1.15 CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION LIMITS 1.15.010 Purpose and intent. 1.15.020 Definitions. 1.15.030 Cash contributions prohibited. 1.15.040 Campaign contribution limits. 1.15.050 Candidate contributions. 1.15.060 Transfer of funds between a candidate’s controlled committees. 1.15.070. Loans. 1.15.080 Recall measures. 1.15.090. Post-election contributions. 1.15.100 Carry-over contributions from one election to another for the same city office. 1.15.110. Violations. 1.15.120 Severability. 1.15.010 Purpose and intent. California Government Code Section 85702.5, subdivision (a), authorizes the City Council to adopt campaign contribution limits applicable to elective city offices. In providing this authorization, the state Legislature found that in cities without campaign contribution limits, candidates for elective city offices often receive contributions exceeding the limits for a state senate campaign, even though most cities contain far fewer people than the average state senate district. The Legislature further found that in cities without campaign contribution limits, candidates for elective city offices sometimes raise 40% or more of their total campaign funds from a single contributor and that allowing unlimited contributions to candidates for elective city offices creates the risk and perception elective city officials are beholden to their contributors and will act in the best interest of their contributors at the expense of the people. It is the purpose and intent of the City Council in enacting this chapter: A. To preserve an orderly political forum in which individuals may express themselves effectively; B. To place realistic and enforceable limits on the amounts of money that may be contributed to campaigns for elective city offices; and C. To prevent corruption and avoid the appearance of corruption by regulating campaign contributions to candidates for elective city offices. 1.15.020 Definitions. The words and phrases used in this chapter have the same meaning as defined in the Political Reform Act of 1974, California Government Code Section 81000 et seq., as it now exists or may subsequently be amended. 1.15.030 Cash contributions prohibited. No candidate for city elective office shall accept a cash contribution of $100 or more. All such contributions must be made by check. A candidate is required to make a copy of each such check received. A cash contribution will not be deemed received if it is returned to the contributor before the closing date of the campaign statement on which the contribution would otherwise be reported. If a cash contribution, other than a late contribution, is spent or deposited, it will not be deemed received if it is refunded within 72 hours of receipt. In the case of a late contribution, it will not be deemed received if it is returned to the contributor within 48 hours of receipt. 1.15.040 Campaign contribution limits. A. A person shall not make to a candidate for city council, and a candidate for city council shall not accept from a person, a contribution totaling more than $900 per election. B. A person shall not make to a candidate for mayor, city treasurer or city clerk and a candidate for mayor, city treasurer or city clerk shall not accept from a person, a contribution totaling more than $3,100 per election. C. The city clerk shall adjust the contribution limitations provisions in subsections (A) and (B) in January of every odd-numbered year to reflect any increase or decrease in the California Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the San Diego region. Those adjustments shall be calculated based on the total change in the CPI-U, San Diego region, since the last adjustment was made and shall be rounded to the nearest $100. The city clerk shall post the adjusted contribution limit to the city’s website. 1.15.050 Candidate contributions. A candidate for elective city office or a committee controlled by that candidate shall not make a contribution to any other candidate for elective city office in excess of the limits set forth in Section 1.15.040. 1.15.060. Transfer of funds between a candidate’s controlled committees. A. A candidate for elective city office may transfer campaign funds from one of the candidate’s controlled committees to the candidate’s controlled committee for elective city office, provided all of the following requirements are met: 1. The candidate establishes a new campaign account into which funds will be transferred. The candidate may not re-designate an existing campaign account. 2. The transferred contributions are attributed to specific contributors to the campaign contribution account from which they were transferred. Contributions must be allocated and attributed to each specific contributor on either a “first in, first out” or “last in, first out” basis. For purposes of this section, the terms “first in, first out” and “last in, first out” have the following meanings: a. “First in, first out” means the campaign funds being transferred are attributed to the transferring committee’s contributors in chronological order beginning with the earliest of its contributors or, if there has been a prior transfer, beginning with the earliest contributor for which unattributed contributions remain. b. “Last in, first out” means that campaign funds being transferred are attributed to the transferring committee’s contributors in reverse chronological order beginning with the most recent of the committee’s contributors or, if there has been a prior transfer, beginning with the most recent contributor for which unattributed contributions remain. 3. The transferred contributions, when aggregated with all other contributions from and transfers attributable to the same contributor, do not exceed the amount that the contributor could have contributed to the candidate, or the controlled committee of the candidate, under Section 1.15.040. 1.15.070 Loans. A. A candidate for elective city office shall not personally loan to the candidate’s campaign, including the proceeds of a loan obtained by the candidate from a commercial lending institution, an amount, the outstanding balance of which exceeds $10,000. A candidate shall not charge interest on any loan the candidate made to the candidate’s campaign. B. The provisions of this section apply to extensions of credit, but do not apply to loans made to a candidate by a commercial lending institution in the lender’s regular course of business on terms available to members of the general public for which the candidate is personally liable. 1.15.080 Recall measures. A. Notwithstanding any other provision of this chapter, an elected city officer may establish a committee to oppose the qualification of a recall measure and the recall election. This committee may be established when the elected city officer receives a notice of intent to recall under California Elections Code Section 11021. An elected city officer may accept campaign contributions to oppose the qualification of a recall measure, and if qualification is successful, the recall election, without regard to the campaign contribution limits set forth in this chapter. B. After the failure of a recall petition or after the recall election, the committee formed by the elected city officer shall wind down its activities and dissolve. Any remaining funds shall be treated as surplus funds and shall be expended within 30 days after the failure of the recall petition or after the recall election for a purpose specified in California Government Code Section 89519, subdivision (b). 1.15.090 Post-election contributions. A contribution for an election may be accepted by a candidate for elective city office after the date of the election only to the extent that the contribution does not exceed net debts outstanding from the election, and the contribution does not otherwise exceed the applicable contribution limit for that election. 1.15.100 Carry-over contributions from one election to another for the same city office. Notwithstanding Section 1.15.060, a candidate for elective city office may carry over contributions raised in connection with one election for elective city office to pay campaign expenditures incurred in connection with a subsequent election for the same elective city office. 1.15.110 Violations. Violations of this chapter are subject to the enforcement and penalty provisions of California Government Code Sections 91000-91014. Any person who knowingly or willfully violates any provisions of this chapter is guilty of a misdemeanor. The San Diego County District Attorney is the civil and criminal prosecutor for this chapter. 1.15.120 Severability. If any portion of this chapter, or its application to particular persons or circumstances, is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a final decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, the decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this chapter or the application of the chapter to persons or circumstances not similarly situated. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 6th day of April, 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 13th day of April, 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Acosta, Bhat-Patel. NAYS: Hall. ABSENT: Schumacher. 04/23/2021 CN 25296

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-395. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 1, CHAPTER 1.13 – ELECTION CAMPAIGN DISCLOSURES WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California (City Council) determined the Carlsbad Municipal Code (Code) requires revisions and amendments and a comprehensive update to the Code is necessary to improve clarity and consistency as well as to reflect current legal and professional best practices; and WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council adopted Resolution 2017-095 authorizing the Code update; and WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, the City Council adopted Resolution 2019-133 creating the ad hoc Carlsbad Municipal Code and City Council Policy Update Subcommittee (Subcommittee) to assist with the update and expanding the update to include both the Code and City Council Policies (Policies); and WHEREAS, the Subcommittee has reviewed Chapter 1.13 – Election Campaign Disclosures and has made recommendations for revisions to this chapter; and WHEREAS, establishing clear rules regarding the disclosure of campaign contributions promotes transparency in local elections. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 1, Chapter 1.13 is amended to read as follows: Chapter 1.13 ELECTION CAMPAIGN DISCLOSURES Sections: 1.13.010 Purpose and intent. 1.13.020 Definitions. 1.13.025 Contributions—Disclosure. 1.13.026 Online filing of campaign statements. 1.13.040 Penalties and enforcement. 1.13.050 Rules of construction. 1.13.060 Severability. 1.13.010 Purpose and intent. A. This chapter supplements the provisions of the Political Reform Act of 1974 (Act; Cal. Gov. Code, § 81000 et seq.) and its implementing regulations (Cal. Code of Regs., tit. 2, § 18110 et seq.) by: 1. Providing for online filing of campaign statements, reports and other documents (campaign statements); and 2. Requiring additional campaign disclosures in city elections to ensure the city’s voters will be fully informed about the receipts and expenditures of candidates and committees prior to the elections. B. The city council finds the online filing system will operate securely and effectively and will not unduly burden filers. C. The city council further finds this chapter is enacted in recognition of the city council’s authority under California Government Code Sections 81009.5 and 81013 to impose additional campaign disclosure requirements that apply only to city elections and do not prevent a person from complying with the Act. 1.13.020 Definitions. The words and phrases used in this chapter have the same meaning as defined in the Act. 1.13.025 Contributions—Disclosure. A. No person shall knowingly accept any contribution or loan in excess of $100 without obtaining the name, address, occupation, employer’s name, or if self-employed, the name of the business of the person making the contribution or loan. B. No person shall make a contribution or loan for any other person under an assumed name or under the name of any other person. C. Contributions or loans, not to exceed a total of $100 from any one person or source, are permitted to be retained by a candidate or any committee, including a committee supporting or opposing the passage of a measure, when received from anonymous sources or from persons who do not consent to having their name made known. Any such amount in excess of $100 shall be turned over to the city clerk and deposited into the city’s treasury within 10 days of receipt of the contribution. D. Any candidate or committee that is required to file a campaign statement for a city election under the Act shall, in addition to the information otherwise required, list the name, address, occupation, name of employer, or if self-employed, the name of the business, and amount contributed or loaned by each person who has contributed or loaned a cumulative amount in excess of $100. 1.13.026 Online filing of campaign statements. A. Any elected officer, candidate, committee or other person who is required to file campaign statements with the city clerk under California Government Code Section 84100 et seq., and who received contributions and made expenditures totaling $2,000 or more in a calendar year, must file such statements using the city clerk’s online system. B. When an original campaign statement is required to be filed with the Secretary of State and a copy of the statement is required to be filed with the city clerk, the copy may be, but is not required to be, filed using the city clerk’s online system. C. If a campaign statement is filed under this chapter using the city clerk’s online system, the statement does not have to be filed with the city clerk in paper format. D. The city clerk may establish and amend procedures for using the city clerk’s online system as necessary to accomplish the following: 1. Ensure the online system complies with the requirements in California Government Code Section 84615, including containing a procedure allowing filers to comply with the obligation in California Government Code Section 81004 for campaign statements to be signed under penalty of perjury. 2. Meet the purpose and intent of this chapter and comply with other applicable laws. 3. Ensure the integrity of the data transmitted and include safeguards against efforts to tamper with, manipulate, alter, or subvert the data. 4. Enable filers to complete and submit filings free of charge. E. An online filing under this chapter will only be accepted if it is made in the standardized record format developed by the California Secretary of State under California Government Code Section 84602, subdivision (a)(2), and is compatible with the Secretary of State’s system for receiving an online or electronic filing. F. If a campaign statement is not required to be filed using the city clerk’s online system, or if the city clerk’s online system is not capable of accepting a particular type of statement, the statement must be filed with the city clerk in paper format. The city clerk must post copies of documents filed in paper format to the Internet within the time periods and subject to the requirements specified in subsection (J). G. The city clerk must provide a person who files a campaign statement using the city clerk’s online system with an electronic confirmation notifying the filer the statement was received. The confirmation must include the date and time the city clerk received the statement and the method by which the filer may view and print the data received. H. The filing date of a campaign statement filed using the city clerk’s online system is the date the city clerk received the statement. I. The city clerk must make all data filed available on the Internet in an easily understood format that provides the greatest public access. The data must be made available free of charge and as soon as possible after receipt. The data made available on the Internet shall not contain the street name and building number of the persons or entity representatives listed on the electronically filed forms or any bank account number required to be disclosed by the filer. The city clerk must make a complete, unredacted copy of a filed campaign statement available to any person upon request. J. The city clerk must post a copy of a document filed in paper format to the Internet within 72 hours of the applicable filing deadline. If the final day of the 72-hour period is a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, the period is extended to the next day that is not a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday. The Internet posting must otherwise comply with the requirements of subsection (I). The posted document must remain available for four years from the date of the election associated with the filing. K. The city clerk’s office must maintain, for a period of at least 10 years commencing from the date filed, a secured, official version of each online campaign statement filed under this chapter, which will serve as the official version of the record for purposes of audits and any other legal purpose. After data has been maintained for at least 10 years, the city clerk may archive it in a secure format. 1.13.040. Penalties and enforcement. Violations of this chapter are subject to the enforcement and penalty provisions of California Government Code Sections 91000-91014. Any person who knowingly or willfully violates any provision of this chapter is guilty of a misdemeanor. The San Diego County District Attorney is the civil and criminal prosecutor for this chapter. 1.13.050 Rules of construction. The provisions of this chapter must be construed liberally in order to accomplish the intent and purposes of this chapter and the Act. 1.13.060 Severability. If any portion of this chapter, or its application to particular persons or circumstances, is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a final decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, the decision will not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this chapter or the application of this chapter to persons or circumstances not similarly situated. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 6th day of April, 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 13th day of April, 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Acosta, Bhat-Patel. NAYS: None. ABSENT: Schumacher. 04/23/2021 CN 25295

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-394. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 1, CHAPTER 1.12 – ELECTIONS WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California (City Council) determined the Carlsbad Municipal Code (Code) requires revisions and amendments and a comprehensive update to the Code is necessary to improve clarity and consistency as well as to reflect current legal and professional best practices; and WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council adopted Resolution 2017-095 authorizing the Code update; and WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, the City Council adopted Resolution 2019-133 creating the ad hoc Carlsbad Municipal Code and City Council Policy Update Subcommittee (Subcommittee) to assist with the update and expanding the update to include both the Code and City Council Policies (Policies); and WHEREAS, the Subcommittee has reviewed Chapter 1.12 – Elections and has made recommendations for revisions to this chapter; and WHEREAS, establishing clear rules for the conduct of municipal elections is important to the orderly operation of city government. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 1, Chapter 1.12 is amended to read as follows: Chapter 1.12 ELECTIONS Sections: 1.12.010 Candidate’s filing fee. 1.12.020 Date for general municipal election. 1.12.030 Mail ballot elections. 1.12.040 Governing law absent code provision. 1.12.050 Severability. 1.12.010 Candidate’s filing fee. A. Upon the filing of nomination papers, or upon the filing of supplemental nomination papers, a candidate for elective office must pay a filing fee of $25 to the city clerk, which shall be deposited into the general fund. B. In lieu of paying the filing fee in subsection (A), a candidate may submit a petition under California Elections Code Section 8106. 1.12.020 Date for general municipal election. The general municipal election for the city shall be held on the same day as the statewide general election. 1.12.030 Mail ballot elections. A. The city council may conduct the following elections or proceedings wholly by mail ballot: 1. An election to approve a special tax under Article XIII C of the California Constitution. 2. An election to approve a property-related fee or charge under Article XIII D of the California Constitution. 3. An assessment ballot proceeding under Article XIII D of the California Constitution; however, the proceeding shall be denominated an “assessment ballot proceeding” and ballots shall be denominated “assessment ballots.” B. The city council shall determine whether an election or proceeding described in subsection (A) will be conducted wholly by mail ballot at the time the city council calls the election. C. An election under this section shall be held on a mail ballot election date established in California Elections Code Section 1500. D. An election under this section shall be conducted in accordance with any special provisions adopted by the resolution of the city council calling the election and with the applicable provisions for mail ballot elections in California Elections Code Section 4100 et seq. 1.12.040 Governing law absent code provisions. Except as provided in this code, city elections shall be governed by the applicable provisions of the California Government Code and California Elections Code. 1.12.050 Severability. If any portion of this chapter, or its application to particular persons or circumstances, is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a final decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, the decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this chapter or the application of the chapter to persons or circumstances not similarly situated. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 6th day of April, 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 13th day of April, 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Acosta, Bhat-Patel. NAYS: Hall. ABSENT: Schumacher. 04/23/2021 CN 25294

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 2020 URBAN WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN Notice is hereby given that on May 19, 2021 at 5 PM at the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024, the San Dieguito Water District Board will conduct a public hearing on the Draft 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP), Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP), and consider an Addendum to the 2015 UWMP to address Delta Reliance. Pursuant to the State of California Executive Orders and amended County Health Order, members of the public will only be allowed to participate in meetings electronically. Please refer to the instructions provided on the posted agenda to participate. In compliance with California Water Code (§10610-10656, §10608 and §10632) the UWMP and WSCP are required to contain detailed evaluations of the water supplies necessary to reliably meet demands over at least a 20-year period in both normal and dry years. The District is required by the Urban Water Management Planning Act to prepare a plan every five years. The District is required to formally update and adopt a plan by July 1, 2021 for submittal to the California Department of Water Resources The Draft 2020 UWMP will be available for public review starting April 19, 2021 at the City of Encinitas/San Dieguito Water District’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Departments/San-Dieguito-Water-District/Engineering-Planning. Any questions or comments regarding the Draft 2020 UWMP must be received by the District before noon on May 19, 2021 and should be directed to: San Dieguito Water District at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024, Attention: Blair Knoll, or emailed to [email protected]. Members of the public will also be able to provide public comments at the hearing. Upon conclusion of the public hearing, the District Board may revise, change, or modify the Draft 2020 UWMP, WSCP, and Addendum to the 2015 UWMP. The 2020 UWMP, WSCP, and Addendum to the 2015 UWMP are scheduled to be adopted in May 2021. 04/16/2021, 04/23/2021 CN 25287

BATCH: AFC-3007. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/13/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100801 B0492285C 7031 EVEN 12 211-131-13-00 MONICA Y. ANDREESE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2017 09/21/2017 2017-0432869 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $29700.71 100802 B0488845C 6514 EVEN 7 211-131-13-00 MARICELL D. ATIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND NEWYORK B. LEAPAGA JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/02/2017 07/20/2017 2017-0326467 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $20506.62 100804 B0447235H 6512 ANNUAL 15 211-131-13-00 JO R. CARROLL AND CYNTHIA M. CARROLL TRUSTEES UNDER THE CARROLL FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 22 1999 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/16/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347100 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $23140.23 100805 B0440785S 7022 ANNUAL 3 211-131-10-00 CLAUDIA A. FARMER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/20/2015 02/05/2015 2015-052632 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $22769.58 100806 B0509585S 80102 ANNUAL 36 212-271-04-00 MICHAEL W. GARHARTT AND ESMERALDA P. PEREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/21/2018 09/13/2018 2018-0381248 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $49004.69 100807 B0439155S 5814 ODD 5 211-131-05-00 TIFFANY GLENN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/04/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0008276 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $16252.74 100808 B0505345H 6112 ANNUAL 3 211-131-11-00 STEPHEN K. LEAPTROTT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND ELIZABETH M. BUCKLES A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/01/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0262998 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $41613.49 100809 B0503125C 6112 ANNUAL 42 211-131-11-00 CHRIS M. MARANIAN AND ERICA G. MARANIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/29/2018 05/17/2018 2018-0198635 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $45382.31 100810 B0488935C 6011 ODD 13 211-131-11-00 RUSSELL W. MOORE AND BRENDA KAIGLER MOORE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2017 07/20/2017 2017-0326395 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $19476.77 100812 B0452365S 6523 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 MARTINIANO RESENDIZ AND ARACELI RESENDIZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2015 09/17/2015 2015-0491127 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $25306.99 100816 B0505685H 6121 ANNUAL 41 211-131-11-00 RAYMOND MING YEE AND LILLLIAN WONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/26/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0263052 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $50745.20 100817 B0500755S 5011 ODD 4 211-130-02-00 VICTOR FRANKLIN YOUNG JR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND KNARIK KAREN PAPYAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/17/2018 04/05/2018 2018-0134136 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $17803.93. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189. DATE: 4/19/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/23/2021, 04/30/2021, 05/07/2021 CN 25301

BATCH: AFC-3002 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/13/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100545 B0466165C 5914 Annual 13 211-131-11-00 GLORIA B. ALESSO AS TRUSTEE OF THE ALESSO FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 12 1992 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/11/2016 05/26/2016 2016-0257116 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $25926.23 100546 B0466175C 5914 Annual 14 211-131-11-00 GLORIA B. ALESSO AS TRUSTEE OF THE ALESSO FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 12 1992 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/11/2016 05/26/2016 2016-0257119 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $25833.52 100547 B0501435S 6013 Annual 8 211-131-11-00 JORGE A. BARRERA A(N) SINGLE MAN AND JESSICA C. MARTINEZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2018 04/19/2018 2018-0154734 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $39846.94 100548 B0528695C 6124 Odd 47 211-131-11-00 JOE DALE BECTON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2019 12/26/2019 2019-0605167 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $20313.77 100549 B0514605S 6122 Annual 52 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL J. BRIGHT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/12/2018 12/14/2018 2018-0513081 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $49262.37 100551 B0497005S 6821 Odd 21 211-131-13-00 TODD W. BURKETT AND ELAINE W. BURKETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/15/2017 12/28/2017 2017-0610612 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $19671.10 100552 B0482115H 6524 Annual 25 211-131-13-00 MILES BYNUM AND KIMBERLY BYNUM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/06/2017 03/23/2017 2017-0131907 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $46731.02 100553 B0523265S 5322 Annual 21 211-130-03-00 MARK A. CARLOCK AND DEIRDRE H. CARLOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/12/2019 07/25/2019 2019-0302870 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $33797.33 100554 B0526155S 6143 Annual 11 211-131-11-00 JONATAN CHAVERO-NOLASCO AND ROSAURA MARQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/28/2019 10/17/2019 2019-0467558 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $47510.07 100555 B0459725C 5011 Odd 2 211-130-02-00 DAVID A. CLARK II A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/11/2015 01/21/2016 2016-0025791 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $18659.81 100556 B3990015C 5314 Odd 10 211-130-03-00 PATRICIA C. DAHL AND RAINER M. DAHL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 07/28/2011 2011-0383907 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $12475.75 100557 B3990005C 5324 Even 4 211-130-03-00 PATRICIA C. DAHL AND RAINER M. DAHL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 07/28/2011 2011-0383905 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $12475.75 100558 B3990445C 5332 Even 46 211-130-03-00 PATRICIA C. DAHL AND RAINER M. DAHL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 08/04/2011 2011-0397604 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $12805.97 100559 B3990075C 5212 Odd 15 211-130-02-00 PATRICIA C. DAHL AND RAINER M. DAHL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 07/28/2011 2011-0383910 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $12475.75 100560 B0507795H 80108 Odd 1 212-271-04-00 MARIA LIDIA DELGADO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/22/2018 08/10/2018 2018-0329064 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $21907.25 100561 B3945085C-A 5131 Odd 29 211-130-02-00 DONALD G. DICKSON AND BARBARA D. DICKSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/13/2010 07/22/2010 2010-0368290 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $30744.13 100562 B0512225S 80202 Annual 24 212-271-04-00 GERARDO FERNANDEZ AND ADRIANA FERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/06/2018 10/25/2018 2018-0445196 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $40854.16 100565 B0506535H 80201 Odd 8 212-271-04-00 TINA L. IRVINE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/23/2018 07/12/2018 2018-0283570 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $17941.82 100566 B0421125S 6921 Odd 9 211-131-07-00 ROBERT S. JUSTASON AND LISA L. JUSTASON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/22/2013 01/16/2014 2014-0020878 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $14662.12 100568 B0463815H 7031 Annual 20 211-131-10-00 RACHEL DIANNE MCKINSEY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/28/2016 04/21/2016 2016-0185531 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $29152.85 100569 B0504085H 6111 Even 52 211-131-11-00 CHRISTOPHER NAZIR AND ANITA C. NAZIR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2018 06/07/2018 2018-0229982 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $37562.54 100570 B0432915S 5813 Annual 10 211-131-05-00 VICTORIA N. OCHIA-ANISHA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/17/2014 08/14/2014 2014-0349157 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $25379.74 100571 B0414005H 5022 Annual 51 211-130-02-00 ANA M. POTTS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/04/2013 09/12/2013 2013-0563277 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $22426.26 100574 B0499655C 6112 Annual 33 211-131-11-00 WADE M. TIMOTHY AND MICHELLE L. TIMOTHY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/10/2018 03/08/2018 2018-0090674 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $44766.87 100576 B0479585C 7031 Annual 46 211-131-13-00 RONNEY C. WONG AND BARBARA J. WONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/29/2016 01/19/2017 2017-0028785 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $29468.20. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189. DATE: 4/19/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/23/2021, 04/30/2021, 05/07/2021 CN 25300

BATCH: AFC-3003, 3008 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/13/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100577 B0437545C 181 ANNUAL 05 211-022-28-00 NELSON A. DALAN AND RHEA J. DALAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/07/2014 11/20/2014 2014-0506148 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $23587.77 100578 B0483635H 295 EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 SANDRA J. KNOPOW A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/30/2017 04/13/2017 2017-0165941 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $21065.27 100579 B0481715S 294 ODD 50 211-022-28-00 ROBERT MARK LAFRANCE AND MARISA SAVINA RAINEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/03/2017 03/16/2017 2017-0120605 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $22560.47 100580 B0472315C 257 ANNUAL 16 211-022-28-00 CONRAD S. SELORIO AND MYRNA J. GARCIA HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2016 09/01/2016 2016-0457588 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $32641.00 100581 B0458005C 399 EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 BETHANY B. THOMASON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND TARYN A. THOMASON A SINGLE WOMAN AND JORDAN M. THOMASON A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/06/2015 12/23/2015 2015-0656290 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $21594.15 100820 B0404115C 146 46 211-022-28-00 FERDINAND D. CORPUZ AND LETICIA M.B. CORPUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2013 03/07/2013 2013-0147108 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $19310.35 100821 B0444205H 381 11 211-022-28-00 CHISTOPHER P. DAVID A(N) SINGLE MAN AND SHILEEN R. REYES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/10/2015 02/23/2015 2015-0197053 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $18832.00 100822 B0444865H 290 48 211-022-28-00 DEIRDRE FRANEY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/18/2015 05/07/2015 2015-0227656 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $20492.34 100823 B0422375H 287 38 211-022-28-00 ELIZABETH HERNANDEZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND MARY GRACE B. PANGILINAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/18/2014 01/30/2014 2014-0041019 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $25348.31 100824 B0444735H 195 37 211-022-28-00 GAYLE M. MCKERNAN A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/20/2015 05/07/2015 2015-0227650 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $19282.54. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189. DATE: 4/19/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/23//2021, 04/30/2021, 05/07/2021 CN 25299

T.S. No. 17-49314 APN: 216-160-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANDRE WILLIAMS, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0465544, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/7/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,730,674.76 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2408 LA COSTA AVENUE CARLSBAD, California 92009 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 216-160-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49314. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49314 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 3/30/2021 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 36269 4/9, 4/16, 4/23/2021. CN 25266

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00016175-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Debra Kay Pixler, aka Debra Kay Pagel, aka Debra Kay Fay, aka Debra Kay Burns, aka Debra Kay Hall, aka Debra Kay Kitson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Debra Kay Pixler, aka Debra Kay Pagel, aka Debra Kay Fay, aka Debra Kay Burns, aka Debra Kay Hall, aka Debra Kay Kitson change to proposed name: Debra Kay Kitson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 01, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Apr 13, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25317.

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that First Platinum Properties located at 5031 Shore Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, will sell at public auction on May 4, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2014 Ford Focus; Lic.# 8FSG058; VIN; 1FADP3J20EL195124. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of First Platinum Properties in the amount of $8,725.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 04/23/2021 CN 25293

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00013912-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gayle Lynn Rogers filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gayle Lynn Rogers change to proposed name: Galina Azul Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Apr. 01, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25271

SUMMONS CASE #: 37-2020-00039293-CU-MM-CTL CIVIL CASE Unlimited Medical Malpractice NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: ALLYSON PACE DAVIS, M.D., SALLY LANG, CNM and DOES 1 through 20 Inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: SAMANTHA ERICKSON AND GORMAN ERICKSON NOTICE OF CASE ASSIGMENT and CASE MANAGEMENT CONFERNCE. CASE ASSIGNED FOR ALL PURPOSES TO: Judge: John S. Meyer; Department: C-64. COMPLAINT/PETITION FILED: 10/29/2020 TYPE OF HEARING SCHEDULED Civil Case Management Conference DATE: 07/09/2021 TIME: 09:30 AM DEPT: C-64 JUDGE: John S. Meyer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all hearings will be conducted remotely until further notice. Absent an order of the court, personal appearances at the hearing will not be allowed. For information on arranging telephonic or video appearances, contact CourtCall at (888) 882-6878, or at www.courtcall.com. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W Broadway San Diego CA 92101-3827 Central Branch 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25267

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00012778-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cathy Rose Petrone filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cathy Rose Petrone change to proposed name: Cathirose Petrone. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 23, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25251

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00012930-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Gail Parker-White filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Gail Parker-White change to proposed name: Cynthia Gail White. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 24, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25248

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00009784-CU-WT-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PHYSICAL REHABILITATION NETWORK, LLC; VISTA REHAB PARTNERS, LP; AJAY GUPTA, an individual; NICK POAN, an individual; ROB PACE, an individual; CLARISSA JEETAN, an individual; and DOES 1 to 40, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CRAIG RETTKE. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): VINCENT R. WHITTAKER (SBN: 214007) | KATHRYN B. FOX (SBN: 279705) BUCHALTER, APC; 655 W. Broadway, Ste 1625, San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.219.5335 Date: (Fecha), 03/08/2021 Clerk (Secretario), by T. Kydd, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25247

LAMBERT: Anyone knowing the whereabouts of TRAMPAS and CHRISTINA LAMBERT, last known addresses are 130 Daffodill Street, and 411 Cherry Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058 please contact Janet Floyd, Attorney, at 318-651-0607. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007646 Filed: Apr 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aesthetic Tree Serivces. Located at: 3699 Barnard Dr #713., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aminadab Guerrero-Penaloza, 3699 Bernard Dr. #713, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aminadab Guerrero-Penaloza, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006435 Filed: Apr 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rec Room Pros. Located at: 305 Boxwood St. N., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fountain Oasis LLC, 305 Boxwood St. N., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jasmine Fisher, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25320

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007101 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hart Homes And Estates; B. Hart Homes & Estates. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1865 Spyglass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Roger Lee, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006862 Filed: Apr 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shop Hanahou. Located at: 1145 Linda Vista Dr. #108, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda C Diller, 412 Playa Blanca, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Linda C Diller, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006535 Filed: Apr 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Senorita Succulents. Located at: 2151 Via Esmarca #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jami Sue Derby, 2151 Via Esmarca #1., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Jami Sue Derby, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006430 Filed: Apr 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rielly Consulting. Located at: 5231 Silver Bluff Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kierstin Rielly, 5231 Silver Bluff Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kierstin Rielly, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007062 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rebel Ranch Vineyards LLC. Located at: 23240 Sageland Dr., Ramona CA San Diego 92065. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebel Ranch Vineyards LLC, 23240 Sageland Dr., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marla Fryman, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006792 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Airport Shell; B. Shell Carwash & Express Lube at Palomar Aiirport. Located at: 2509 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 3861 Valley Centre Dr., San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Gas and Carwash Inc., 2509 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/23/2013 S/Leslie Kourie, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007086 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Coin and Currency. Located at: 1536 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 741, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Craig Rodger Peterson, 1536 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Craig Rodger Peterson, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006598 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MVL; B. Mi Vida Loca. Located at: 2558 W Ranch St. #301, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The MVL Store LLC, 2558 W Ranch St. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon Fabricio Pacheco Polonia, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006916 Filed: Apr 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manzan Designs. Located at: 260 Village Run West, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jordan Ismael Manzanares, 260 Village Run West, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Ismael Manzanares, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006563 Filed: Apr 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JR 3 Engineering. Located at: 12695 Ashley Falls Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gerard Edward Reed III, 12695 Ashley Falls Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gerard Edward Reed III, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006884 Filed: Apr 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inside Out Supplements. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. European For Life Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendela Berkes, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007027 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jules Grey Jewels. Located at: 1645 Mackinnon Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #542, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Lowen Goldberg, 1645 Mackinnon Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/28/2021 S/Jennifer Lowen Goldberg, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006625 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ancini. Located at: 2910 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Janice Jumi Yoon, 2910 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Raehyeon Kim, 2032 Contessa Baytree St., Irvine CA 92620. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janice Jumi Yoon / Raehyeon Kim, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006700 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brighton Place – Spring Valley. Located at: 9009 Campo Rd., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: 3580 Wilshire Blvd, 6th Floor, Los Angeles CA 90010. Registrant Information: 1. B-Spring Valley, LLC, 9009 Campo Rd., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2006 S/Shlomo Rechnitz, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007073 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oriental Medical Arts. Located at: 544 W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Meggin Brigid Sullivan, 544 W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2002 S/Meggin Brigid Sullivan, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005962 Filed: Mar 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hair Spa. Located at: 3001 Carlsbad Blvd. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Hair Spa LLC, 3001 Carlsbad Blvd. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Tovar, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25292

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006579 Filed: Apr 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luna Surf Experiences. Located at: 528 Terra Ln., El Cajon CA San Diego 92019. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Jeffrey Langston Luna, 528 Terra Ln., El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Jeffrey Langston Luna, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006562 Filed: Apr 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mango Darlings. Located at: 375 Acacia Ave. #31, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Good Gut LLC, 375 Acacia Ave. #31, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2021 S/Natasha Cantleberry, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005590 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trauma-Free Nursing. Located at: 6460 Convoy Ct. #328, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: PO Box 178472, San Diego CA 92177. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Kathryn Allan, 6460 Convoy Ct. #328, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kathryn Allan, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006178 Filed: Apr 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Safe Drivers America, “Inc.” dba North County School of Driving. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 1697 Archer Rd., San Diego CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Safe Drivers America, “Inc.” dba North County School of Driving, 1697 Archer Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2008 S/Bruce D Storrs, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005703 Filed: Mar 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ford Mance Investment Builders. Located at: 1106 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 910, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Ford Mance Company, 1106 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/21/2016 S/Robert F Mance, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006149 Filed: Mar 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Hart Skincare. Located at: 960 2nd St. #201, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1810 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Alexis N Hart, 1810 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Alexis N Hart, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005900 Filed: Mar 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buena Vida Landscape. Located at: 140 La Lomita Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jerry Rodriguez Arias, 140 La Lomita Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Rodriguez Arias, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005906 Filed: Mar 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impeccable Shine. Located at: 865 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edgar J Canseco and Associates LLC, 865 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edgar J Canseco, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005818 Filed: Mar 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LB Construction Finance. Located at: 174 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Antionette Brullo, 174 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Antionette Brullo, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005737 Filed: Mar 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iMerge Financial. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. iMerge LLC, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zachary Myers, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005319 Filed: Mar 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Ranchito Early Learning Academy; B. El Ranchito Academy. Located at: 840 Vera St., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Jean Levanetz, 840 Vera St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Jean Levanetz, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006161 Filed: Mar 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crossings Coffee Roasters; B. Crossings Coffee. Located at: 6565 Paseo Frontera #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alden Abish Hozouri, 6565 Paseo Frontera #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2016 S/Alden Abish Hozouri, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006162 Filed: Mar 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Café LaTerre Located at: 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Salon World Suites LLC, 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2021 S/Alden Hozouri, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005974 Filed: Mar 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Off Your Chest. Located at: 3206 Via Almonte, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Heather Elaine Casper, 3206 Via Almonte, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather Elaine Casper, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005579 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agave Birrieria. Located at: 865 Orphues Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. WDS Inc., 865 Orphues Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan P Oceguera, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004337 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TriCity Notary. Located at: 3604 Napa Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jamila Del Mistro, 3604 Napa Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2020 S/Jamila Del Mistro, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004958 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PM & Company. Located at: 1341 Distribution Way #18, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mark Nadelle & Co., Inc., 1341 Distribution Way #18, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2021 S/Mark Nadelle, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005354 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haley Scott and Associates Inc. Located at: 1466 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haley Scott and Associates Inc., 1466 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Haley Scott, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005385 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLC Real Estate; B. BLC Sports Investments. Located at: 523 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vern’s Ice Cream & Ices, LLC, 523 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2021 S/Brian Carignan, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005427 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage Concepts Del Mar Highlands. Located at: 12925 El Camino Real #J25, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zentastic Welness Inc, 12925 El Camino Real #J25, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anne Chao, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005535 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Black Sheep. Located at: 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Marie Henderson, 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA 92024; Thomas David Henderson, 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1979 S/Karen Marie Henderson, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005612 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bluest Light. Located at: 12592 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Luxe Coast Inc., 12592 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2020 S/Rachel Immel, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005490 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amaya Spring Health Care Center. Located at: 8625 Lamar St., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: 3580 Wilshire Blvd. 6th Floor, Los Angeles CA 90010. Registrant Information: 1. B-East LLC, 8625 Lamar St., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2007 S/Shlomo Rechnitz, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004283 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelly Shaughnessy RD. Located at: 749 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Shaughnessy, 749 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2021 S/Kelly Shaughnessy, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004693 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clean Water Coffee Co. Located at: 3425 Ann Dr. Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason Mendes, 3425 Ann Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Amber Mendes, 3425 Ann Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Mendes, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003512 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13. Located at: 2633 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yogis LLC, 2633 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2012 S/Douglas Wetherald, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005397 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AMG Senior Living LLC. Located at: 2642 Galicia Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. AMG Senior Living LLC, 2642 Galicia Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ivy Garcia, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25238