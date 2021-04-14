Legal Notices, April 16, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and the staff contact for each item and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the Planning Commission members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the Planning Commission meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the Planning Commission. Please be aware that the Planning Commission Chairman has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the Planning Commission as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, commissioners, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the agenda for this meeting found on the city’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of May, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004489-2021 (Repeal Ordinance No. 2020-16); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider repealing Ordinance No. 2020-16 (Group Home Permit Ordinance) and reinstating zoning code language existing prior to adoption of Ordinance No. 2020-16. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed repealing of Ordinance 2020-16 is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because this is not a project within the meaning of Section 15378 of the CEQA Guidelines since there is no potential for it to result in a physical change in the environment, either directly or indirectly, in that the Ordinance controlled only land uses. In addition, after adoption, Ordinance No. 2020-16 was not effective and could not be enforced because it was an amendment to the City’s Local Coastal Plan that had not yet been considered or approved by the California Coastal Commission. Consequently, the proposed repeal of the amendments included in Ordinance No. 2020-16 and the reestablishment of the prior zoning code text, which remains part of the City’s Local Coastal Plan, is exempt from environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment, in that Ordinance No. 2020-16 never became effective. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner; 760-633-2714 or [email protected]. This project does not constitute an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP) as Ordinance No. 2020-16 has not been approved by the California Coastal Commission and the reinstated zoning text prior to the adoption of Ordinance 2020-16 is part of the City’s approved Local Coastal Program. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/16/2021 CN 25291

It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of May, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004488-2021 (Repeal Ordinance No. 2020-09); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider repealing Ordinance No. 2020-09 (Density Bonus Amendments) and reinstating zoning code language existing prior to adoption of Ordinance No. 2020-09. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the proposed Ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). After adoption, Ordinance No. 2020-09 was not effective and could not be enforced because it was an amendment to the City’s Local Coastal Plan that had not yet been considered or approved by the California Coastal Commission. Consequently, the repeal of the amendments included in Ordinance No. 2020-09 and the reestablishment of the prior zoning code text, which remains part of the City’s Local Coastal Plan, is exempt from environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment, in that Ordinance No. 2020-09 never became effective. The ordinance being considered specifies how the City will comply with and implement State density bonus law, and adoption is required pursuant to Government Code Section 65915(a). The bonuses, incentives, and waivers permitted are required by State law, and this ordinance does not permit any bonuses, incentives, or waivers other than those required by State law. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner; 760-633-2714 or [email protected]. This project does not constitute an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP) as Ordinance No. 2020-09 has not been approved by the California Coastal Commission, and the reinstated zoning code language prior to adoption of Ordinance 2020-09 is part of the City’s approved Local Coastal Program. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/16/2021 CN 25290

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and the staff contact for each item and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the Planning Commission members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the Planning Commission meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the Planning Commission. Please be aware that the Planning Commission Chairman has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the Planning Commission as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, commissioners, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. A link will be provided at the time of agenda posting for registering to speak. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of May, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004422-2021 (ZA/SPA/LCPA – Cannabis Amendment); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider repealing Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 9.21 (Marijuana and Marijuana-Related Activities and Uses) in its entirety, and amending Title 30 – Zoning of the Encinitas Municipal Code, and the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, Encinitas Ranch, and Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plans. The City of Encinitas is amending these sections for consistency with Ordinance No. 2020-18 that was passed, approved, and adopted by voter initiative of the people of the City of Encinitas at the Regular Municipal Election on November 3, 2020, creating Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 9.25 and authorizing commercial cannabis activities involving retail sales, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, kitchens, and personal use cultivation, subject to certain regulations and restrictions. Amendments being considered to Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code and the Specific Plans include amending zoning uses. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the proposed Ordinance is not a “project” subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Sections 15060(c)(3) and 15378(c) and/or is exempt from CEQA pursuant to Sections 15060(c)(3), 15301, 15303, and 15332 of the CEQA Guidelines. In addition, the Ordinance is statutorily exempt from CEQA pursuant to California Business and Professions Code Section 26055(h). STAFF CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Associate Planner: 760-633-2686 or [email protected]. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This Notice of Availability opens a six-week public review period (April 16, 2021 through May 28, 2021) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. The proposed ordinance is available for review on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Planning Commission Hearing Notices.” Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/16/2021 CN 25289

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION PROJECT NAME: Chick-Fil-A PROJECT NO: GPA 2019-0001/ZC 2019-0001/LCPA 2019-0002/AMEND 2019-0004/PUD 2019-0003/CDP 2019-0007 (DEV2018-0177) PROJECT LOCATION: The Chick-Fil-A project comprises two parcels totaling 0.89-acres (Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 210-170-08,-09) at 5850 Avenida Encinas. The site is located on the west side Avenida Encinas, adjacent to Interstate 5 to the east, north of the intersection with Palomar Airport Road and south of the intersection with Cannon Road. Refer to the attached location map. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The proposed project consists of the demolition of a 10,977-square-foot (SF), two-story office building and the construction of a 3,945 SF, 24-foot-tall Chick-Fil-A restaurant. The project includes a General Plan Amendment, Zone Change, Local Coastal Program Amendment, Site Development Plan Amendment, Non-Residential Planned Development Permit and a Coastal Development Permit. The site currently has a General Plan Land Use and Local Coastal Program designation of Planned Industrial (PI) and a zoning designation of Planned Industrial (P-M) with a Commercial/Visitor-Serving Overlay. The proposed General Plan Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendments would change the designations to Visitor Commercial (VC), and the Zone Change would change the zoning to Commercial Tourist with a Qualified Development Overlay (C-T-Q) and a Commercial/Visitor-Serving Overlay. PROPOSED DETERMINATION: The City of Carlsbad has conducted an environmental review of the above described project pursuant to the Guidelines for Implementation of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Environmental Protection Ordinance of the City of Carlsbad. As a result of said review, the Initial study identified potentially significant effects on the environment, but (1) revisions in the project plans or proposals made by, or agreed to by, the applicant before the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study are released for public review would avoid the effects or mitigate the effects to a point where clearly no significant effect on the environment would occur, and (2) there is no substantial evidence in light of the whole record before the City that the project “as revised” may have a significant effect on the environment. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration will be recommended for adoption by the City of Carlsbad City Council. AVAILABILITY: A copy of the Initial Study documenting reasons to support the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration is on file in the Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008 and is available online at: http://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/planning/agendas.asp. COMMENTS: Comments from the public are invited. Pursuant to Section 15204 of the CEQA Guidelines, in reviewing Mitigated Negative Declarations, persons and public agencies should focus on the proposed finding that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment. If persons and public agencies believe that the project may have a significant effect, they should: (1) identify the specific effect; (2) explain why they believe the effect would occur; and (3) explain why they believe the effect would be significant. Written comments regarding the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration should be directed to Shannon Harker, Associate Planner, at the address listed above or via email to [email protected]. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. The proposed project and Mitigated Negative Declaration are subject to review and approval/adoption by the Planning Commission and City Council. Additional public notices will be issued when those public hearings are scheduled. If you have any questions, please call Shannon Harker in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4621.

PUBLIC REVIEW PERIOD April 16, 2021 to May 16, 2021 PUBLISH DATE April 16, 2021 04/16/2021 CN 25288

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 2020 URBAN WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN Notice is hereby given that on May 19, 2021 at 5 PM at the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024, the San Dieguito Water District Board will conduct a public hearing on the Draft 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP), Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP), and consider an Addendum to the 2015 UWMP to address Delta Reliance. Pursuant to the State of California Executive Orders and amended County Health Order, members of the public will only be allowed to participate in meetings electronically. Please refer to the instructions provided on the posted agenda to participate. In compliance with California Water Code (§10610-10656, §10608 and §10632) the UWMP and WSCP are required to contain detailed evaluations of the water supplies necessary to reliably meet demands over at least a 20-year period in both normal and dry years. The District is required by the Urban Water Management Planning Act to prepare a plan every five years. The District is required to formally update and adopt a plan by July 1, 2021 for submittal to the California Department of Water Resources The Draft 2020 UWMP will be available for public review starting April 19, 2021 at the City of Encinitas/San Dieguito Water District’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Departments/San-Dieguito-Water-District/Engineering-Planning. Any questions or comments regarding the Draft 2020 UWMP must be received by the District before noon on May 19, 2021 and should be directed to: San Dieguito Water District at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024, Attention: Blair Knoll, or emailed to [email protected]. Members of the public will also be able to provide public comments at the hearing. Upon conclusion of the public hearing, the District Board may revise, change, or modify the Draft 2020 UWMP, WSCP, and Addendum to the 2015 UWMP. The 2020 UWMP, WSCP, and Addendum to the 2015 UWMP are scheduled to be adopted in May 2021. 04/16/2021, 04/23/2021 CN 25287

It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of May, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004445-2021 (ZA/LCPA – Parking Regulation Amendments) APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider proposed amendments to Title 30 – Zoning of the Encinitas Municipal Code relating to parking standards for inclusionary units, senior housing, transit-oriented development, and tandem parking. Amendments being considered to Title 30 of the Municipal Code include amending Chapter 30.04 (Definitions) and Chapter 30.54 (Off-Street Parking). Title 30 of the Municipal Code is a component of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore, the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code are exempt from environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Nick Zornes, Planner IV: 760-633-2711 or [email protected] The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This Notice of Availability opens a six-week public review period (April 16, 2021 through May 28, 2021) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. The proposed ordinance is available for review on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Planning Commission Hearing Notices.” Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/16/2021 CN 25285

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS MacKinnon ADA Sidewalk Improvements (CS20D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on April 28, 2021. The bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work to be done is located on MacKinnon Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007. The work to be completed involves clearing and grubbing, site preparation, grading, concrete curb & gutter, public & private concrete driveways, concrete sidewalks, asphalt pavement, traffic striping and markings, water meter box and mailbox installations. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $331,700 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the responsive and responsible bidder submitting a Bid whose summation of the base bid and the five additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, PE City Engineer DATE: 03/28/2021 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 04/09/2021, 04/16/2021 CN 25264

T.S. No. 17-49314 APN: 216-160-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANDRE WILLIAMS, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0465544, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/7/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,730,674.76 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2408 LA COSTA AVENUE CARLSBAD, California 92009 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 216-160-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49314. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49314 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 3/30/2021 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 36269 4/9, 4/16, 4/23/2021. CN 25266

T.S. No. 082373-CA APN: 177-282-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/26/2021 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/15/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0500817 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ANGELICA RAMIREZ AND MANUEL RAMIREZ, WIFE AND HUSBAND WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 122 ALTA MESA DR, VISTA, CA 92084-5317 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $151,403.14 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 082373-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 082373-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117. STOX 927615_082373-CA 04/02/2021, 04/09/2021, 04/16/2021 CN 25237

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00013912-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gayle Lynn Rogers filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gayle Lynn Rogers change to proposed name: Galina Azul Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Apr. 01, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25271

SUMMONS CASE #: 37-2020-00039293-CU-MM-CTL CIVIL CASE Unlimited Medical Malpractice NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: ALLYSON PACE DAVIS, M.D., SALLY LANG, CNM and DOES 1 through 20 Inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: SAMANTHA ERICKSON AND GORMAN ERICKSON NOTICE OF CASE ASSIGNMENT and CASE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE. CASE ASSIGNED FOR ALL PURPOSES TO: Judge: John S. Meyer; Department: C-64. COMPLAINT/PETITION FILED: 10/29/2020 TYPE OF HEARING SCHEDULED Civil Case Management Conference DATE: 07/09/2021 TIME: 09:30 AM DEPT: C-64 JUDGE: John S. Meyer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all hearings will be conducted remotely until further notice. Absent an order of the court, personal appearances at the hearing will not be allowed. For information on arranging telephonic or video appearances, contact CourtCall at (888) 882-6878, or at www.courtcall.com. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W Broadway San Diego CA 92101-3827 Central Branch 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25267

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×10 Estaban Beas 5×5 Yvonne Biggers 5×5 Lawrence Cantrell-Henry Jr 04/09/2021, 04/16/2021 CN 25265

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00012778-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cathy Rose Petrone filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cathy Rose Petrone change to proposed name: Cathirose Petrone. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 23, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25251

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00012930-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Gail Parker-White filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Gail Parker-White change to proposed name: Cynthia Gail White. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 24, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25248

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00009784-CU-WT-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PHYSICAL REHABILITATION NETWORK, LLC; VISTA REHAB PARTNERS, LP; AJAY GUPTA, an individual; NICK POAN, an individual; ROB PACE, an individual; CLARISSA JEETAN, an individual; and DOES 1 to 40, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CRAIG RETTKE. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): VINCENT R. WHITTAKER (SBN: 214007) | KATHRYN B. FOX (SBN: 279705) BUCHALTER, APC; 655 W. Broadway, Ste 1625, San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.219.5335 Date: (Fecha), 03/08/2021 Clerk (Secretario), by T. Kydd, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25247

LAMBERT: Anyone knowing the whereabouts of TRAMPAS and CHRISTINA LAMBERT, last known addresses are 130 Daffodill Street, and 411 Cherry Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058 please contact Janet Floyd, Attorney, at 318-651-0607. 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25246

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES RUSSELL GUTHRIE Case# 37-2021-00012855-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of James Russell Guthrie. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Darlene F. Guthrie, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Darlene F. Guthrie be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 09, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM ; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Probate hearings will be conducted virtually until further notice. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey, CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25244

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00011563-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Donald Winslow, Elizabeth Winslow on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Amanda Gao Chun Li Winslow change to proposed name: Amanda Lee Winslow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 04, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 16, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25230

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006579 Filed: Apr 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luna Surf Experiences. Located at: 528 Terra Ln., El Cajon CA San Diego 92019. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Jeffrey Langston Luna, 528 Terra Ln., El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Jeffrey Langston Luna, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006562 Filed: Apr 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mango Darlings. Located at: 375 Acacia Ave. #31, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Good Gut LLC, 375 Acacia Ave. #31, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2021 S/Natasha Cantleberry, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005590 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trauma-Free Nursing. Located at: 6460 Convoy Ct. #328, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: PO Box 178472, San Diego CA 92177. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Kathryn Allan, 6460 Convoy Ct. #328, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kathryn Allan, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006178 Filed: Apr 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Safe Drivers America, “Inc.” dba North County School of Driving. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 1697 Archer Rd., San Diego CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Safe Drivers America, “Inc.” dba North County School of Driving, 1697 Archer Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2008 S/Bruce D Storrs, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005703 Filed: Mar 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ford Mance Investment Builders. Located at: 1106 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 910, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Ford Mance Company, 1106 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/21/2016 S/Robert F Mance, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006149 Filed: Mar 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Hart Skincare. Located at: 960 2nd St. #201, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1810 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Alexis N Hart, 1810 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Alexis N Hart, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005900 Filed: Mar 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buena Vida Landscape. Located at: 140 La Lomita Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jerry Rodriguez Arias, 140 La Lomita Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Rodriguez Arias, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005906 Filed: Mar 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impeccable Shine. Located at: 865 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edgar J Canseco and Associates LLC, 865 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edgar J Canseco, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005818 Filed: Mar 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LB Construction Finance. Located at: 174 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Antionette Brullo, 174 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Antionette Brullo, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005737 Filed: Mar 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iMerge Financial. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. iMerge LLC, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zachary Myers, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005319 Filed: Mar 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Ranchito Early Learning Academy; B. El Ranchito Academy. Located at: 840 Vera St., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Jean Levanetz, 840 Vera St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Jean Levanetz, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006161 Filed: Mar 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crossings Coffee Roasters; B. Crossings Coffee. Located at: 6565 Paseo Frontera #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alden Abish Hozouri, 6565 Paseo Frontera #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2016 S/Alden Abish Hozouri, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006162 Filed: Mar 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Café LaTerre Located at: 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Salon World Suites LLC, 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2021 S/Alden Hozouri, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005974 Filed: Mar 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Off Your Chest. Located at: 3206 Via Almonte, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Heather Elaine Casper, 3206 Via Almonte, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather Elaine Casper, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30/2021 CN 25268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005579 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agave Birrieria. Located at: 865 Orphues Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. WDS Inc., 865 Orphues Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan P Oceguera, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004337 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TriCity Notary. Located at: 3604 Napa Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jamila Del Mistro, 3604 Napa Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2020 S/Jamila Del Mistro, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004958 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PM & Company. Located at: 1341 Distribution Way #18, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mark Nadelle & Co., Inc., 1341 Distribution Way #18, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2021 S/Mark Nadelle, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005354 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haley Scott and Associates Inc. Located at: 1466 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haley Scott and Associates Inc., 1466 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Haley Scott, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005385 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLC Real Estate; B. BLC Sports Investments. Located at: 523 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vern’s Ice Cream & Ices, LLC, 523 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2021 S/Brian Carignan, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005427 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage Concepts Del Mar Highlands. Located at: 12925 El Camino Real #J25, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zentastic Welness Inc, 12925 El Camino Real #J25, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anne Chao, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005535 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Black Sheep. Located at: 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Marie Henderson, 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA 92024; Thomas David Henderson, 1005 Wotan Dr. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1979 S/Karen Marie Henderson, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005612 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bluest Light. Located at: 12592 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Luxe Coast Inc., 12592 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2020 S/Rachel Immel, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005490 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amaya Spring Health Care Center. Located at: 8625 Lamar St., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: 3580 Wilshire Blvd. 6th Floor, Los Angeles CA 90010. Registrant Information: 1. B-East LLC, 8625 Lamar St., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2007 S/Shlomo Rechnitz, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004283 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelly Shaughnessy RD. Located at: 749 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Shaughnessy, 749 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2021 S/Kelly Shaughnessy, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004693 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clean Water Coffee Co. Located at: 3425 Ann Dr. Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason Mendes, 3425 Ann Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Amber Mendes, 3425 Ann Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Mendes, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003512 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13. Located at: 2633 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yogis LLC, 2633 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2012 S/Douglas Wetherald, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005397 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AMG Senior Living LLC. Located at: 2642 Galicia Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. AMG Senior Living LLC, 2642 Galicia Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ivy Garcia, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16, 04/23/2021 CN 25238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004479 Filed: Mar 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ((B)) Fitbody Carlsbad. Located at: 1624 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emma Victoria Sodeke, 1624 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emma Victoria Sodeke, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25232

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004360 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sensible Homestead. Located at: 1310 Hermana Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Thuy Sensenbaugh, 1310 Hermana Ct., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Jessica Thuy Sensenbaugh, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25231

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004954 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomad Vacations. Located at: 3547 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nomad Biological LLC, 3547 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Audrey Layden, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25229

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004209 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vulcan Systems Research. Located at: 3747 Vista Campana S. #104, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Warren James Wasson, 3747 Vista Campana S. #104, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2021 S/Warren James Wasson, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25228

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003288 Filed: Mar 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plum and Lotta’s Bun Boutique. Located at: 1233 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Bowman, 1233 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Laura Bowman, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004612 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glow-To Studio. Located at: 4747 Mission Blvd. #6-06, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tsvetelina Danielova Tomova-Cahilig, 4126 Udall St. #3, San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tsvetelina Danielova Tomova-Cahilig, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004393 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DYADlaw P.C. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave., #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DYADlaw P.C., 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/2020 S/Shannon Marie Englert, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005110 Filed: Mar 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bulldog Development General Contractor. Located at: 1582 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Bryan Tice, 1582 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2007 S/Michael Bryan Tice, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25224

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004933 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anandamaya Healing The Whole. Located at: 1615 San Luis Rey Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Diamond Borsum, 1615 San Luis Rey Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Diamond Borsum, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004249 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BASE Programs; B. BASE. Located at: 1070 Palm Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1141 Laguna St., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Before After School Enrichment INC, 1070 Palm Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2020 S/Denise Anderson McConnell, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003552 Filed: Mar 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wiltshire Group. Located at: 2832 Cedarwood Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 564, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Nancy Held Loucas, 2832 Cedarwood Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1985 S/Nancy Held Loucas, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004586 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shield of Love Productions. Located at: 4948 Collge Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92115. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christoper Giorgio, 4948 Collge Ave., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2002 S/Christopher Giorgio, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004193 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SaltMED Inc. Located at: 206 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Med-Aesthetic Solutions Inc., 206 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2020 S/Allan Danto, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004841 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luxury 5; B. Luxury 5 Gems. Located at: 243 Sanford St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catherine Helen Charles, 243 Sanford St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catherine Helen Charles, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25218