Legal Notice, November 26, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-21 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-21 titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Establishing Speed Limit on Via Cantebria.” Section 40802 of the Vehicle Code requires that an Engineering and Traffic Survey (E&TS) be conducted on non-local streets or highways where enforcement involves the use of radar or other electronic devices. The City has conducted a comprehensive E&TS on Via Cantebria and has completed these Engineering and Traffic Surveys in accordance with the provisions of Sections 627, 21400(b), and 22358.5 of the California Vehicle Code to survey the speed of motorized traffic along Via Cantebria between Garden View Road and Town Center Drive and to determine the possibility of establishing a new speed limit. Based on the results of the E&TS, the City has determined the reasonable speed limit for Via Cantebria between Garden View Road and Town Center Drive to be 25 mph. Ordinance 2021-21 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 20, 2021, and adopted at the City Council meeting held on November 10, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 10/26/2021 CN 26047

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-22 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-22 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 9.38 of the Encinitas Municipal Code Regulating Short-term Rentals.” Ordinance 2021-22 amends Chapter 9.38 and establishes regulations to address and mitigate the numerous complaints related to short-term rentals, including, but not limited to, large and unruly gatherings, excessive noise, disorderly conduct, illegal parking, vandalism, overcrowding, traffic congestion and excessive accumulation of refuse. The proposed amendments to Chapter 9.38 enhance the City’s regulations, enforcement options, and provides clarifications regarding short-term rental unit operations within the City. More specifically, the amendments clarify existing provisions and definitions, adds definitions (agent, bedroom, duplex, hosted unit, non-hosted unit, and owner), expands permit application and issuance requirements, expands permit operating requirements, updates violations, penalties and enforcement options, adds suspension or permit revocation procedures, and incorporates the applicability of the Ordinance to existing permit holders. Ordinance 2021-22 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 17, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Hinze (recused due to a conflict of interest). The City Council will consider adoption of this ordinance at the Regular City Council meeting to be held on December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/26/2021 CN 26046

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-15 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-15 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adding Chapter 11.23 to the Encinitas Municipal Code Mandating Organics Recycling and Edible Food Recovery.” Ordinance 2021-15 adds to the Municipal Code Chapter 11.23 – Mandatory Organics Recycling and Edible Food Recovery and establishes new requirements applicable to all waste generators. Key provisions of Ordinance 2021-15 include: • Enrollment in the City’s three-container (trash, recycling, and organic waste) collection services for all residential and commercial (including multi-family dwellings) customers, currently provided by EDCO. • Participation in a food donation program: specified commercial edible food generators must recover the maximum amount of edible food and set up an agreement with an edible food recovery organization for donations. o Large events are included in this group of edible food generators. The regulations define large events as those with an average of more than 2,000 individuals per day of operation that charge an admission fee. Staff has added additional language to include major events with an average of 5,000 or more individuals per day of operation, regardless of whether an admission fee is charged, to increase the amount of edible food recovered from large events in the City of Encinitas. • Regular compliance inspections, to be performed by EDCO and/or a third party. • Enforcement of violations of Chapter 11.23, beginning January 1, 2024. Ordinance 2021-15 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 17, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider adoption of this ordinance at the Regular City Council meeting to be held on December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/26/2021 CN 26045

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-16 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-16 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 11.20 to Title 11 of the Encinitas Municipal Code – Solid Waste Management.” Ordinance 2021-16 amends Chapter 11.20 Solid Waste Management to include the following: • Updates to definitions and terminology used throughout the chapter to accurately reflect the current use of defined terms. • Franchisee requirements related to SB 1383 regulations. • Updates to language used throughout the chapter to comply with SB 1383 regulations, such as reference to organic waste recycling program requirements. • Allowance of shared collection services for commercial customers that identify as low generators or have space constraints. Permission to share services would be considered on a case-by-case basis and monitored by the waste hauler and staff. o While SB 1383 regulations allow for jurisdictions to establish a waiver program for businesses under special circumstances, staff is offering shared collection services as an alternative compliance pathway. This will address difficulties in scenarios where a business might request a waiver, and moreover, maximize waste diversion and participation in the business community. Ordinance 2021-16 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 17, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider adoption of this ordinance at the Regular City Council meeting to be held on December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/26/2021 CN 26044

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-17 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-17 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 11.22 to Title 11 of the Encinitas Municipal Code – Construction and Demolition Debris Recycling.” SB 1383 regulations requires the City to adopt a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Debris Recycling ordinance pursuant to applicable sections of the California Green Building Standards Code, 24 CCR, Part 11 as amended July 1, 2019, and effective January 1, 2020. Ordinance 2021-17 includes updates to Chapter 11.22 to require applicants of permits related to new construction, additions, alterations, and demolitions to demonstrate they are meeting CalGreen Construction Waste Management Requirements, which currently calls for 65% or more of C&D debris generated to be recycled. SB 1383 also requires jurisdictions to ensure new development includes adequate space for recycling and organics collection for commercial businesses and multi-family dwellings, which is covered by Chapter 23.12 – Uniform Codes for Construction in the Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC). Ordinance 2021-17 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 17, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider adoption of this ordinance at the Regular City Council meeting to be held on December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/26/2021 CN 26043

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-409 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 10, CHAPTER 10.28 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD SECTION 10.28.996 TO PLACE STOP SIGNS ON CEREZO DRIVE AT LOS ROBLES DRIVE The City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, hereby ordains as follows: That Title 10, Chapter 10.28 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended by the addition of Section 10.28.996 to read as follows: 10.28.996 Cerezo Drive. Drivers shall stop where the following described street intersects Cerezo Drive: Los Robles Drive. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 2nd day of November, 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 16th day of November 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 11/26/2021 CN 26041

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-408 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 6.08 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE REGULATING SOLID WASTE AND 8.17 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE REGULATING SPECIAL EVENTS The proposed ordinance amends Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 6.08 – Solid Waste and Chapter 8.17 – Special Events in order to comply with Senate Bill 1383 – Short-lived Climate Pollutants. SB 1383 established statewide targets to reduce the amount of organic waste disposed of in landfills by 75% by 2025. It also set a goal to recover at least 20% of the currently disposed edible food by 2025, and to redirect that food to people in need. The amendments to Chapter 6.08 and 8.17 of the municipal code are designed to bring the city’s code into compliance with the requirements of SB 1383. The proposed amendments to Chapter 6.08 and 8.17 include revisions to the definitions required by the new organics regulations in Senate Bill 1383 as well as the requirements for: • Single-family homes • Businesses • Commercial edible food generators • Food recovery organizations and services • Waste haulers and facility operators • People who haul their own waste for disposal • The city’s procurement of organic waste • Inspections, investigations and enforcement A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 16th day of November 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Norby. NOES: Bhat-Patel, Acosta. ABSENT: None. ABSTENTIONS: None. 11/26/2021 CN 26040

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-410 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 10.60 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING SHARED MOBILITY DEVICES The proposed ordinance amends Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 10.60 – Shared Mobility Devices in order to comply with Assembly Bill 1286. As amended Chapter 10.60 will require shared mobility device providers in operation before or after Jan. 1, 2021 to: • Obtain an agreement with the city before distributing shared mobility devices over the area of use. • Comply with all operation, parking, maintenance and safety rules as described in Chapter 10.60. • Maintain commercial general liability insurance coverage with a carrier doing business in California, with limits not less than $1 million for each occurrence for bodily injury or property damage, including contractual liability, personal injury, product liability and completed operations, and not less than $5 million in aggregate for all occurrences during the policy period. The insurance shall not exclude coverage for injuries or damages caused by the shared mobility service provider to the shared mobility device user. Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 10.60 will continue to prohibit the rental of shared mobility devices such as scooters, e-bikes and other similar personal transportation devices from public property through dockless or docked device storage methods. However, an additional definition has been added that will allow the rental of shared mobility devices from business locations outside of the public right of way, such as e-bike rental shops with physical locations in the city and e-bike rental delivery vendors who deliver e-bikes for rental directly to the consumers on private property through use of an online app or web site. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 16th day of November 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. ABSTENTIONS: None. 11/26/2021 CN 26039

CARDIFF SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE GOVERNING BOARD OF CARDIFF SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Education Code Section 5092, that On October 7, 2021, a resignation from the Cardiff School District Governing Board was filed with the County Superintendent of Schools; and On November 16, 2021, the remaining members of said governing board appointed Shad Thielman as the provisional appointee who shall hold office until the next regularly scheduled election for district governing board members on November 8, 2022; and The provisional appointment confers all powers and duties upon the appointee immediately following his or her appointment; and Unless a petition calling for a special election is filed with the County Superintendent of Schools within thirty (30) days after the date of the provisional appointment, it shall become an effective appointment; and A petition calling for a special election shall be filed with the County Superintendent of Schools, 6401 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, California 92111-7399, not later than December 16, 2021, and shall contain the following: 1. The Registrar of Voters’ estimate of the cost of conducting the special election. 2. The name and residence address of at least one, but not more than five, of the proponents of the petition, each of which proponent shall be a registered voter of the school district. 3. The text of language of the petition shall not appear in less than six-point type. 4. Signatures of at least one and one-half percent (1-1/2%) of the number of registered voters of the district or twenty-five (25) registered voters, whichever is greater, at the time of the last regular election for governing board members. In districts with registered voters of less than two thousand (2,000) persons, a petition shall be deemed to bear a sufficient number of signatures if signed by at least five percent (5%) of the number of registered voters of the district at the time of the last regular election for governing board members. A petition call for a special election shall be prepared and circulated in conformity with the requirements of sections 100 and 104 of the Elections Code. November 16, 2021 Jill Vinson Superintendent Cardiff School District 11/26/2021 CN 26038

T.S. No.: 2021-00560-CA A.P.N.: 161-623-76 Property Address: 1584 VIA BOTERO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/08/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: CHARLES A. DEFAZIO a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1192036 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/17/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 634,528.24 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1584 VIA BOTERO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 161-623-76 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 634,528.24. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00560-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00560-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: October 19, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/12/201, 11/19/2021, 11/26/2021 CN 26010

T.S. No.: 19-24024 A.P.N.: 146-290-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: TOMMY M. SMITH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 10/27/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0579451 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: AS FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 12/6/2021 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $324,831.51 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3198 NOREEN WAY OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-290-11-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-24024. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-24024 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 11/03/2021 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Pessina, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 929418_19-24024 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021, 11/26/2021 CN 26009

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-892711-AB Order No.: 1854378 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/2/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ELAINE READ, UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 3/5/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0125013 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/3/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $344,376.87 The purported property address is: 1764 MORGANS AVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-630-03-17 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892711-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892711-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-892711-AB IDSPub #0175385 11/12/2021 11/19/2021 11/26/2021 CN 26008

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00049299-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jennifer Marie Ayers and Alexander DeVietter filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Oscar James DeVietter change to proposed name: Ray Anton DeVietter. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 04, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Nov 22, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26055

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 9th, 2021 at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Monica Wright Misc Household Items Monica Lorraine Wright Misc Household Items Monica Wright Misc Household Items Monica Lorraine Wright Misc Household Items James Betts Construction Materials/Misc Household Items James Allen Betts Construction Materials/Misc Household Items Christina Carrillo Misc Household Items Christina Guadalupe Carillo Misc Household Items Jennifer Zavala Misc Household Items Jennifer Louise Zavala Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/26/2021, 12/03/2021 CN 26054

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 9th, 2021 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Alejandra Matias Misc. Household Items Alejandra Carmelina Matias Misc. Household Items KYLE R. TEAGUE Misc. Household Items Gary Fuentes Valdez Misc. Household Items/Misc. shop/car parts Gary Alexander Fuentes Valdez Misc. Household Items/Misc. shop/car parts Connie Goldbaum Misc. Household Items Connie J Goldbaum Misc. Household items Michael Piazza Easton Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/26/2021, 12/03/2021 CN 26053

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 9. 2021 at 10:30 am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal item, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Property to be sold as follows: Nathaniel Heitger Tools, Misc. Household Goods Donald “Butch” Deyoung Tools, Misc. Household Goods Donald Sebe Jr Deyoung Tools, Misc. Household Goods Andrew C. Halvorsen Misc. Household Goods Andrew Charles Halvorsen Misc. Household Goods Michael Ferncase Misc. Household Goods Michael James Ferncase Misc. Household Goods Alexandre de Prati Pont Misc. Household Goods Alexandre De Prat I Pont Misc. Household Goods Jesus Puente Tools, Misc. Household Goods Jesus Puente Camargo Tools, Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #0434194 11/26/2021, 12/03/2021 CN 26052

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RONNIE LEE PARSONS, aka RONNIE L. PARSONS Case# 37-2021-00030359-PR-LS-CTL ROA 18 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ronnie Lee Parsons, aka Ronnie L. Parsons. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia A. Fister, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia A. Fister be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan 6, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Probate. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra L. Leffler Streeter, Esq. Streeter Law Group APC 217 Civic Center Dr., Ste 10 Vista, CA 92084 Telephone: 760.945.9353 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26042

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00044751-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): LeRoy Young filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: LeRoy Young change to proposed name: Lord LeRoy Young. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Nov 02, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25997

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045623-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Misha Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alina Marie Wariner change to proposed name: Alina Marie Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 27, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25986

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045709-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Caitlyn Leigh Harvey filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Caitlyn Leigh Harvey change to proposed name: Caitlyn Leigh Harder. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. For Hearing Appearance Information – Visit www.sdcourt.ca.gov for more information NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 27, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025552 Filed: Nov 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Studio Handcrafted Hair Carrie Lynn Davis. Located at: 119 N Acacia Ave. Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carrie Lynn Davis, 119 N Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Indiviudal. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Carrie Lynn Davis, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025817 Filed: Nov 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olive Branch Physical Therapy. Located at: 3555 Kenyon St #100, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yunnuen Oliveros, 8540 Costa Verde Blvd. #4220, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Indiviudal. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/18/2021 S/Yunnuen Oliveros, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025448 Filed: Nov 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Media. Located at: 3566 Bartlett Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. S.A. Advertising Inc., 3566 Bartlett Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1988 S/Shelley S Anderson, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025855 Filed: Nov 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jeiel. Located at: 1421 N Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Jerry Swann, 1421 N Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/19/2021 S/Christopher Jerry Swann, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025492 Filed: Nov 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agave Taco Shop. Located at: 4111 Point Loma Blvd., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Juan P Oceguera, 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Juan P Oceguera, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025467 Filed: Nov 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Active Nutrients; B. ActiveNutrients.com; C. Zen12.biz; D. abcreations.pro; E. Nutrient.org; F. Nutrients.org; G. ActiveNutrients.cn; H. DailyVitamin.com; I. Nutrient.com; J. ClimaxNow.com; K. ActiveNutrients.us; L. GlobalNutrients.com; M. MukthiDance.com; N. DailyVitamin.Asia; O. ActiveNutirents.asia; P. Nutrients.com; Q. Global Nutrients. Located at: 5666 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Louis Michael Shapiro, 442 Esther St., Costa Mesa CA 92627. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1992 S/Louis M Shapiro, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26036

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025482 Filed: Nov 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skatepop Distribution; b. Surf Skate Kids. Located at: 1968 S Coast Hwy #1204, Laguna Beach CA 92651 Orange County. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #176, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Skatepop Distribution LLC, 1968 S Coast Hwy #1204, Laguna Beach CA 92651. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary L Sherwood, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024088 Filed: Oct 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UKIIKI; B. UKIIKI Web Design; C. UKIIKI Internet Marketing; D. UKIIKI Internet Marketing San Diego; E. UKIIKI Internet Marketing & Website Design San Diego. Located at: 2033 S El Camino Real, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5475 Alexandrine Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Lavoro Duro LLC, 2003 S El Camino Real, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Chris Salvaggio, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26032

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025109 Filed: Nov 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. World Dance United LLC. Located at: 805 Capistrano Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. World Dance United LLC, 805 Capistrano Dr., Oceansid CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2021 S/Masami Angus, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025310 Filed: Nov 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baramio. Located at: 4165 Via Candidiz #22, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Yona Lee, 4165 Via Candidiz #22, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/21/2021 S/Joseph Yona Lee, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023724 Filed: Oct 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Pine Digital. Located at: 2332 Big Pine Rd., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John P Cross, 2332 Big Pine Rd., Escondido CA 92027; 2. Cece Boehme, 2332 Big Pine Rd., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2016 S/John P Cross, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26028

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024304 Filed: Oct 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franck Hair Salon. Located at: 2019 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: 552 Cerro St., Encinitas CA 92024-4703. Registrant Information: 1. Franck H Inc., 552 Cerro St., Encinitas CA 92024-4703. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/18/2007 S/Maryline Houdin, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26027

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024111 Filed: Oct 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Budget Tire Co. of East County. Located at: 10541 Prospect Ave., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Luis A. MBaldovino, 245 E Orange Ave. #H2, Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis A MBaldovino, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024056 Filed: Oct 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3 6 9 Carpenters. Located at: 2305 Rancho Dell Oro, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2305 Rancho Del Oro #18, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Ricardo Carrillo, 2305 Rancho Dell Oro #18, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ricardo Carrillo, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10/2021 CN 26025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024839 Filed: Nov 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grandview Digital. Located at: 1631 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 450 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Grandview Distribution Inc., 1631 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/13/2012 S/James M Ravenel Jr.,, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26023

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9024393 Filed: Oct 30, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Super Sky Supply LLC. Located at: 891 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/20/2017 and assigned File #2017-001863. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Super Sky Supply LLC, 891 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Skylar Novak, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024760 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Korium Studio. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4431 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline Ocampo, 4431 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/04/2021 S/Jacqueline Ocampo, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024442 Filed: Oct 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Get Lit Seasonal Lighting. Located at: 3471 Caminito Sierra #P304, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Get Lit Seasonal Lighting LLC, 3471 Caminito Sierra #P304, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2016 S/Anthony Falette, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024430 Filed: Oct 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sage Wisdom Institute. Located at: 120 Birmingham Dr. #250C, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sage de Beixedon Breslin, PhD- Psychologist; A Professional Corporation, 120 Birmingham Dr. #250C, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/30/2016 S/Sage de Beixedon Breslin, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024734 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Rancho Bernardo; B. Chin’s Rancho Bernardo. Located at: 15721-A Bernardo Hts. Pkwy., San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Rancho Bernardo Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1992 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024733 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Carlsbad; B. Chin’s Carlsbad. Located at: 2820 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Carlsbad Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024732 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Vista; B. Chin’s Vista. Located at: 600 E Vista Way, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Vista Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1989 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024731 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Oceanside; B. Chin’s Oceanside. Located at: 4140 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Oceanside Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1987 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024730 Filed: Nov 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan Encinitas; B. Chin’s Encinitas. Located at: 625 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan Encinitas Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1985 S/Mary Stanford, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021237 Filed: Sep 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Session. Located at: 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alec Yasuo Walsh, 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2020 S/Alec Walsh, 11/12, 11/19 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024696 Filed: Nov 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RH Handyman Services. Located at: 4646 Calle De Retiro, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Richard Cameron Holtz, 4646 Calle De Retiro, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/03/2021 S/Richard Cameron Holtz, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024611 Filed: Nov 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Move Management. Located at: 2126 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2126 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92020. Registrant Information: 1. Lotus Realty Group Inc., 5858 Dryden Pl. #223, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cari A Drolet, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/03/2021 CN 26005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024386 Filed: Oct 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Party Acres. Located at: 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Stephen Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/28/2021 S/Stephen Hartzog, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 26000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024357 Filed: Oct 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Full Circle Sound Healing. Located at: 811 Caminito Azul, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Hager Cap, 811 Caminito Azul, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary H Cap, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024117 Filed: Oct 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Finance Temps. Located at: 3865 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Caroline M Mitchell, 3865 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caroline M Mitchell, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024182 Filed: Oct 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stoner Boner; B. Chill Out Chews. Located at: 2915 Sondra Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #1006, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. BCMSB Inc., 2915 Sondra Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2021 S/Brandon Coker, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024131 Filed: Oct 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steel Bolts Marketing. Located at: 1549 N Vulcan Ave. #55, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lindsey Hopkins, 1549 N Vulcan Ave. #55, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2021 S/Lindsey Hopkins, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25983