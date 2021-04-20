Leading Note Studios Wins Music School Of The Year 2020

Congratulations to Leading Note Studios owner Camille Hastings for winning the 2020 Music Academy Success System School of the Year Award! Nominated through MASS in a competition involving over three hundred schools nationwide, Leading Note Studios won Music School of the Year in a ranking amongst the top 7 schools in the nation.

Leading Note continues to bring music & joy to the community, serving over 580 clients weekly from toddlers to adults. All music experience levels are welcome. The school offers recitals, camps, instrument rentals, lesson packages, and an in-house recording studio.

With over 12 years of experience, The Encinitas-based music school opened its second location in February 2020. In the face of the pandemic, Lead Note Studios provided zoom lessons and maintained their diligence and commitment to their students, never once canceling a lesson. Lessons are now offered online and in person.

With a variety of music summer camps coming up, Leading Note Studios owner Camille Hastings said “We’ll keep the classes small and safe but we’ll keep people laughing and bring music to your household.”

This summer, half-day and full-day music camps will be offered from June to August and start at $325. The school will be hosting rock bands, musical theatre, and intro to music and audio engineering and recording camps. Students will have the opportunity to improve their skills in vocals, engineering, string instruments, songwriting, jazz, rock, and much more from Leading Note’s professional teachers.

Leading Note Studios is located at two locations-

Encinitas: 760-753-7002 or email [email protected]

2146 Encinitas Blvd Ste 105, Encinitas, CA 92024

San Marcos: 760-815- 0307 or email [email protected]

760 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078