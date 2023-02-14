The Coast News Group
Vista landslide
A Monday landslide in the area of 355 W. Los Angeles Drive.
Vista

Landslide reported in Vista

by Coast News wire services37

VISTA — A Monday landslide in the area of 355 W. Los Angeles Drive, brought down trees, fell onto cars and into the street. At 1:20 p.m., reports came into 911 and first responders arrived on scene to find a retaining wall had collapsed, bringing several trees down with an area of soil. As a precautionary measure, one building in the apartment complex was evacuated. City officials, along with firefighters, are investigating the cause of the slope failure north of State Route 78.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment