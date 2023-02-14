Landslide reported in Vista

VISTA — A Monday landslide in the area of 355 W. Los Angeles Drive, brought down trees, fell onto cars and into the street. At 1:20 p.m., reports came into 911 and first responders arrived on scene to find a retaining wall had collapsed, bringing several trees down with an area of soil. As a precautionary measure, one building in the apartment complex was evacuated. City officials, along with firefighters, are investigating the cause of the slope failure north of State Route 78.