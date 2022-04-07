Lamps don’t go out of style, shades do

Lampshade Gallery is a family-owned business with three generations in lighting experience. After business made the big leap to San Diego from Des Moines, Iowa, their first San Diego location opened up in La Mesa in 1986. The family business offered an enviable selection of tables and floor lamps, as well as pre-made and custom lamp shades. They opened a second location in Del Mar in 1990, and this is their location today.

Lampshade Gallery offers over 10,000 lamp shades ensuring that each customer has a plethora of choices that best suits their home décor, personality, and style. According to Kelly, who has been selling and making lampshades since she was 15, there are many factors to consider when embellishing your home. Factors such as style, shape, texture, size, general ambiance, and color all contribute to picking the best design for your home.

To make the most out of your visit to the Lampshade Gallery, she recommends bringing in your lamp so that you can compare it against all your options. “Nothing beats seeing it on the lamp so you can be sure you like it just as well with the light on as you do when it’s off. Bringing the lamp saves you time and allows you to explore all shade options.” Kelly’s own home is decorated with lamps that she’s refurbished that were passed down to her from her mother.

Another important note from Kelly? “Lamps do not go out of style, shades do!” In a world of fast fashion and high turnover, there is something to be said about treasuring family heirlooms and breathing new life into your items and space. Aside from the large variety of lampshades, the gallery also offers a unique collection of quality table and floor lamps within their showroom. According to Kelly, they have a “great selection of all kinds of lamps from Jade to porcelain…transitional to custom one of a kind. Night Lights to minis. Cordless LED and Task.”

The focus of the Lampshade Gallery is personalized service and working with people's "timeless treasures" to ensure that families can continue to pass down their lamps within each generation, the same way the Lampshade Gallery's family has passed down their knowledge and experience from each generation. For exceptional service and superior lighting, trust Lampshade Gallery.

Call Kelly at 858-793-0701 or email [email protected].

www.thelampshadegallery.com