Kentucky Derby set for 148th running

You’ve. Got. To. Be. Kidding. It’s Kentucky Derby time again. I have been blessed to have broadcasted 30 or more of the previous 147 Kentucky Derby races. But it pains me to admit that I have never been to the iconic horse racing classic in person.

But attending the “Run for the Roses” is on my bucket list.

Ready for Kentucky Derby 101?

The Kentucky Derby is quite simple. The race is restricted to 3-year-old colts, geldings and fillies. Each equine has a birthday on Jan. 1, so these young runners were only babies this past December.

The distance is a mile-and-a-quarter — a length none of these equine rookies has ever attempted.

Twenty horses will be loaded in the gate. Each of the chosen racers were selected after garnering points in previous prep races in March and April.

Now, what do we do? The Kentucky Derby’s post position draw on Monday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, gave jockeys and trainers their position for the big race.

Remember those prep races I just talked about? Now, it’s my time to try and decide which set of races had the most talented runners. For example, take the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York. The winner of the “Wood” hasn’t won the Kentucky Derby in two decades going back to 2000. (Fusaichi Pegasus).

The Derby is a total crapshoot. Twenty young, lightly raced horses are learning how to run before a live crowd of 150,000 people at the truly majestic Churchill Downs. Just that alone frightens me more than it might frighten the horses.

And likely never again will these young horses ever experience the drawn-out pageantry and excitement contributing to a total ball of confusion. But that’s the Kentucky Derby.

It’s the first Saturday in May and the Derby is back to its regular slot after being postponed to October during the pandemic. All systems go! Ready the mint juleps. The crowd will be live and motivated and its roar deafening as the Louisville track comes alive.

So how many can win “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports?” I have eight of the 20.

What am I looking for? A big score and utilizing the contenders in exactas, trifectas, superfectas and everything from Pick 3 up to Pick 6 bets.

The betting and wagering pools will be HUGE and payouts will be delicious as we intend to bank some real hard cash. Weather will be a major factor. Some of these youngsters have never run over a rainy off track. Just to reiterate, they wagered $167 million last year on the Derby and its undercard of major stakes races.

It’s almost like being at the OK Corral. Sparks will be flying and hoofs will hit the ground in fierce and poetic motion.

So who do I like to win?

Derby field

Saturday, May 7

Post time: 3:57 p.m. PDT

Churchill Downs,

Louisville, Kentucky

Post position draw (with jockey, odds)