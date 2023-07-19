Kayaking to nirvana

The water is warming up, and the sun is out. Finally. That’s all I need for my brain to hit auto.

Like the future AI that will someday end up living my life for me, I robotically grab my favorite surfboard, load it up and set my inner GPS for the beach.

As most of you know, however, heading to the beach in summer is not being at the beach in summer.

The roads are packed, parking spots are rare, and a fiberglass highway has sealed off every decent surf spot from Oceanside to Encinitas, and undoubtably, beyond.

Double-parked, I check out the waves at Seaside before being repelled by a tourist spraying a toxic blend that has “Sunscreen” on the unrecyclable plastic container over his large, doughy frame. (The overspray from this has got to be as bad as secondhand smoke; would Encinitas please outlaw this item.)

What few waves are available are being ripped by surfers a fifth my age. My guess is that they are not as welcoming as they are skilled, so I hop back into my vehicle and drive home in a pathetic, self-pitying huff.

Returning my board to its proper stall, I nearly trip over the dusty kayak taking up a large fraction of our garage.

Then it hits me: Why not avoid all the hassle, drive to the bay and bob around with a fishing rod for the remainder of the morning?

Catching something, which I don’t expect to do, would be icing on an already appetizing cake.

Loading a kayak into a Honda Element is not that easy. Neither is dragging a 60-pound plastic hull down to the sand. The good news, however, is that there is plenty of parking, the launch is simple and I am out in deep water within minutes of arrival.

Seconds later I am moving to a gentle rhythm that correlates with my inner sounds. Drifting to a stop, I cast out and find that the reel is locked up due, no doubt, to my not cleaning the sand and saltwater from its gears the last time I used it.

Sometimes happiness is not a matter of choice but of having choices eliminated. With fishing out of the question, I am free to explore the lagoon.

The shallows have attracted three young egrets that are apparently plunging their saber-like beaks into the mudflats in search of crabs, worms or shrimp.

One bird waits, kung fu-still, before striking. I’m not sure if it got the little fish it was stalking.

Jumping mullet have suckered many a naive fisherman into thinking that they’ll bite. They don’t, for the most part. Even if they did, they’re not worth the trouble.

It’s quiet out on the water, peaceful, stress-free and a big change from the hustle and hassle that generally characterizes summertime in Southern California.

Two hours leaves me with aching muscles, sunburned ankles and all the lifting, tying down and cleaning that will follow.

It also leaves me with the types of memories that have rocked me to sleep ever since I fell in love with the rhythm of moving water all those years ago.