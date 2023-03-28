Tickets now for Manchester United July match

REGION — The famed English soccer team Manchester United is scheduled to play an exhibition match at Snapdragon Stadium on July 25 against Wrexham AFC, the fifth-tier Welsh club owned by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, organizers announced March 28.

Manchester United will field what football director John Murtough called a youth-focused team drawn from its traveling squad supplemented by academy prospects.

The July exhibition was the first to be announced for Manchester United’s first tour of the U.S. in five years. Manchester United will be playing in San Diego for the first time, while Wrexham AFC will be playing in the United States for the first time.

Wrexham AFC plays in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system. It was founded in 1864, purchased by McElhenney and Reynolds in 2020 and the subject of the 2022 Hulu/FX documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.” Tickets will go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. March 29 on Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $45.