Jan. 20: Walk planned to honor Liz Kelly

On Jan. 20, friends of Encinitas resident Liz Kelly, a practicing yogi and instructor at CorePower, will walk to Cardiff and back in her honor, after Kelly committed suicide Jan. 10 by walking in front of a train at La Costa Avenue. They believe it is the perfect time to talk about mental illness and suicide due to COVID-19. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Gather Encinitas, 412 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Wear masks and large hats. Give everyone room to breathe. Visit https://fb.me/e/gpBECl9ut.