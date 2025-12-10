Investing in the future: A season of gratitude at Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest San Diego

The feel of winter is in the air. Families are gathering, rooms are filled with joy, and a sense of community is strong here at Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest San Diego.

As we reflect on the past year, we are reminded of what truly matters—the young people who walk through our doors every day, and the futures we are building together.

This season is more than just holidays—it’s about hope. It’s about the smiles of children who feel safe, the confidence of teens discovering their talents, and the opportunities that remind every young person that they matter. When we invest in youth today, we are shaping the leaders, innovators, and changemakers of tomorrow.

From all of us at Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest San Diego, serving coastal North County, Del Mar through Oceanside, wish you Happy Holidays!

Through our efforts, over 6,500 youth were lifted by the support, care, and opportunities they so deeply needed this year. Because of our shared commitment, futures are brighter, hearts are fuller, and our communities are stronger.

Highlights from 2025 include:

• 151,000 hot, nourishing meals served through afterschool and summer programs, ensuring no child goes hungry and every child can focus on learning and growing.

• Workforce development for teens, including our innovative COOK program, where youth manage and operate our food truck—gaining real-world job skills, confidence, and leadership experience that prepare them for success beyond the classroom.

• Youth of the Year, Leah M., continues to shine brightly, inspiring her peers and reminding us all the limitless potential within every child.

Why youth need us now

The challenges facing young people today are greater than ever—academic pressures, social changes, and economic uncertainty. But with caring mentors, safe spaces, and programs that nurture their talents, our youth can rise above obstacles and thrive. Every investment in them is an investment in a stronger, more compassionate community.

Double your impact

Seven dedicated supporters, who believe deeply in our mission, have joined together to offer a $425,000 matching gift. That means every dollar you give will be matched dollar for dollar—up to $425,000. Your gift will be doubled, and so will your impact.

Whether you give $100, $500, $1,000, or $5,000, your support helps shape GREAT FUTURES for young people—like Leah and thousands of others across our community.

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today by visiting www.bgcgreatertogether.org/donate. Your support is vital—and transformational—for the youth we serve. To qualify for the matching gift, the deadline for all campaign donations is Dec. 31.

Thank you for believing in our mission and for standing with us. Together, we can create GREAT FUTURES for every child and teen who walks through our doors.