Lifeguards rescued an injured person Dec. 26 from the cliffs at Black's Beach.
Injured person rescued from Black’s Beach cliffs

LA JOLLA — Lifeguards rescued of an injured person Dec. 26 from the cliffs at Black’s Beach, and the person was subsequently airlifted out after apparently falling into a ravine.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon on Monday. The gender of the person rescued, and the extent of the injuries, was not immediately known. Located near the UC San Diego campus at the southern end of Torrey Pines State Beach and north of La Jolla Shores, Black’s Beach is known as a surfer haunt due to having some of San Diego’s best waves. A portion of Black’s Beach is also swimsuit optional.

