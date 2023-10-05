Independent presidential candidate Robert Quigley wants your vote

Paid for by the Robert Quigley for President Campaign

America’s independent Robert Quigley, born in Lexington, Kentucky, and currently residing in Washington, D.C., announces his run for the White House in 2024.

Quigley’s campaign formation started April 1, 2022, and has raised $25 million in donation pledges so far.

The Robert Quigley for President campaign is seeking 500 local campaign directors in every city across America. Pay is $50,000 and 25% of all funds raised. They are actively recruiting entrepreneurs and volunteers to help staff the campaign, to help staff leadership positions and donors that want to solve America’s problems.

If you have come to the realization that 175 years of Democrat and Republican rule has brought catastrophe to most of the U.S. population with 162 million working adults living paycheck to paycheck; with millions striving to own businesses; with global warming; with inadequate homeownership opportunities; with burdensome student loans; with crushing inflationary prices, and/or with crippling medical care then join the cause.

America is at a crossroads. Extremism and authoritarianism are not acceptable. Independents are problem solvers, centrist, negotiators and team builders. We succeed with deep analysis, compromise and listening. Forty-four percent of recently polled voters plan to vote independent or third party in 2024. Seventy-five percent of voters hate Democrats and Republicans, and 49% of all voters are registered Independent. Quigley is on the ballot in 44 states as a write-in candidate.

So far, five states will print his name on the ballot. This gives him access to 506 Electoral College votes with 270 needed to win. The status quo is coming to an end.

Note that Robert Quigley is available for radio, TV, podcasts, Google, Zoom and in-person events and fundraisers when needed. We have 240 videos on our website. News articles are available upon request.

Look for Quigley at a venue near you as he travels the country in his national stump speech campaign tour, “Robert Quigley for President: On the Road to the White House.”

Please register your support on Quigley’s website! All donations will be greatly appreciated.

Together let’s make America work for all citizens. See www.RobertQuigleyForPresident.Com .

Thanks a million!

Robert Quigley

Robert Quigley For President

142 Webster St NE

Washington, DC 20011

www.RobertQuigleyForPresident.Com

[email protected]

[email protected]

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-quigley-217a12a