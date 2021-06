Be part of the Imagine Carlsbad Walkabout at 6 p.m. June 28. Meet at 800 Grand Ave., Carlsbad. Imagine Carlsbad will host a Carlsbad Village walkabout and discussion regarding architecture styles, guidelines and heights in the Village past and future. If you can’t make the walkabout, you can e-mail [email protected] or post comments @imaginecarlsbad.