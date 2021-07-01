Humane Society asks for public’s help in finding who zip-tied a cat’s neck

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in a felony animal cruelty case, involving a cat who suffered fatal injuries from a large zip tie around his neck. The Russian blue cat was seen in the City Heights area and appeared to be injured, so it was reported to San Diego Humane Society. The injuries were so extensive that the cat needed to be humanely euthanized.

“If there is anyone who has information about this heartbreaking case or has witnessed anything, we ask that they come forward and let us know,” said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. “We’re hoping someone may have seen something and can assist our investigating officers.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If anyone has information, leads can be reported through an anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

Anyone who needs help caring for their pets can contact San Diego Humane Society. The nonprofit organization is an open-admission shelter, meaning it will never turn away an animal in need. For more information, visit sdhumane.org.

If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect in your neighborhood, please report it to San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012 (press 1 to report animal abuse).