The golf world remains focused on our slice of paradise, the locale of the game’s current and future stars. The men’s and women’s NCAA Championships were held at Carlsbad’s Omni La Costa Resort and Spa for the first time, and Xander Schauffele is toasting his first major after his thrilling…
DEL MAR — Last week, a 17-year-old Canyon Crest Academy student was honored with a $50,000 prize at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, the world’s largest and most prestigious science fair. The STEM competition from May 11-17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center featured entries…
ENCINITAS — The Beacon’s Beach access trail in Leucadia has reopened just in time for the unofficial start of summer. The switchback dirt trail was closed in January after winter storms caused a landslide that collapsed a portion of the path. Scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography monitored the…
SOLANA BEACH — After several years of planning and six months of construction, the City of Solana Beach officially opened the new tot lot at La Colonia Park on Wednesday to crowds of excited kids. The approximately $1.1 million project included a total replacement of the beloved park’s playground equipment,…
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles animal rights organization has sued San Diego County Animal Services, claiming it violated the California Public Records Act by failing to respond to a request related to the alleged mistreatment of horses at a ranch near Rancho Santa Fe earlier this year. In a…
OCEANSIDE — Three more elementary schools in the city’s public school district will officially become magnet schools beginning next year. Each school will have its own specialized programming and be located alongside the already-established Pablo Tac School of the Arts magnet school. The Oceanside Unified School District board unanimously voted…
ESCONDIDO — The city is looking for a new entity to take over the operations and financial obligations of the California Center for the Arts, which would help relieve pressure on its growing budget shortfall. The city’s $11.3 million structural budget deficit is expected to grow over the next few…
SAN MARCOS — Of the more than 4,000 students who graduated from Cal State San Marcos over the weekend, few had waited as long or were as excited as 76-year-old Kathryn Cook, the oldest member of the Class of 2024. Cook, a San Carlos resident, completed the 16-month accelerated sociology…
VISTA — Over 100 workers at the Vista warehouse of national food distributor and supplier US Foods were on strike for nearly two weeks until Tuesday, when management and Teamsters Local 542, a union representing the workers, reached an agreement. Since May 9, around 105 workers have been on a…