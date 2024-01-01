The Coast News Group

Home Page

adamhurd

[pj-news-ticker]

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:1|order_by:date|categories:162″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_excerpt=”no” element_width=”12″ show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]
[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:3|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:162″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_excerpt=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]
[vc_carousel posts_query=”size:3|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:162″ min_items=”1″ max_items=”1″]
[vc_posts_grid loop=”post_type:post|size:1|order_by:date|categories:-162″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

CARLSBAD

UCLA sophomore Meghan Royal of Carlsbad and the Bruins women's golf team reached the semifinals on Wednesday at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad. Courtesy photo/UCLA Athletics

Golf’s future stars land at Omni La Costa; Schauffele wins first major

The golf world remains focused on our slice of paradise, the locale of the game’s current and future stars. The men’s and women’s NCAA Championships were held at Carlsbad’s Omni La Costa Resort and Spa for the first time, and Xander Schauffele is toasting his first major after his thrilling…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10162″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

DEL MAR

The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair was held earlier this month in Los Angeles featuring research projects from 1,800 pre-college students worldwide. Courtesy photo/ISEF

International science fair winner from Del Mar accused of fraud

DEL MAR — Last week, a 17-year-old Canyon Crest Academy student was honored with a $50,000 prize at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, the world’s largest and most prestigious science fair. The STEM competition from May 11-17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center featured entries…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10163″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

CARLSBAD

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10162″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore  _MORE NEWS

DEL MAR

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10163″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

ENCINITAS

The work planned by Scripps includes drilling 80-feet boreholes into the parking lot in addition to installing short- and long-term monitoring equipment. File photo

Beacon’s Beach trail reopens in time for Memorial Day weekend

ENCINITAS — The Beacon’s Beach access trail in Leucadia has reopened just in time for the unofficial start of summer. The switchback dirt trail was closed in January after winter storms caused a landslide that collapsed a portion of the path.  Scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography monitored the…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10164″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

SOLANA BEACH

The new playground at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach features accessible play equipment for kids of all ages. Photo by Laura Place

Solana Beach unveils new La Colonia playground

SOLANA BEACH — After several years of planning and six months of construction, the City of Solana Beach officially opened the new tot lot at La Colonia Park on Wednesday to crowds of excited kids. The approximately $1.1 million project included a total replacement of the beloved park’s playground equipment,…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10169″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

Where to find your newspaper

Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 12)

ENCINITAS

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10164″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

SOLANA BEACH

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10169″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

Where to find your newspaper

where_to_find_the_coast_news_group_newspapers

Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 12)

RANCHO SANTA FE

Los Angeles Allegiance for Animals is suing San Diego County Animal Services over public records related to alleged mistreatment of horses in Rancho Santa Fe. Stock photo

County Animal Services sued over records related to alleged horse abuse

SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles animal rights organization has sued San Diego County Animal Services, claiming it violated the California Public Records Act by failing to respond to a request related to the alleged mistreatment of horses at a ranch near Rancho Santa Fe earlier this year. In a…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10167″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

OCEANSIDE

The Oceanside Unified School District board agreed to establish three new magnet schools for elementary students starting next year. Courtesy photo/OUSD

Oceanside Unified establishes three new magnet schools

OCEANSIDE — Three more elementary schools in the city’s public school district will officially become magnet schools beginning next year. Each school will have its own specialized programming and be located alongside the already-established Pablo Tac School of the Arts magnet school. The Oceanside Unified School District board unanimously voted…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10166″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

RANCHO SANTA FE

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10167″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

OCEANSIDE

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10166″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 10)

ESCONDIDO

The city of Escondido is requesting proposals for a new entity to take over operations of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Courtesy photo/CCAE

Escondido seeking new operator for California Center for Arts

ESCONDIDO — The city is looking for a new entity to take over the operations and financial obligations of the California Center for the Arts, which would help relieve pressure on its growing budget shortfall. The city’s $11.3 million structural budget deficit is expected to grow over the next few…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10165″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

SAN MARCOS

Kathryn Cook, 76, of San Carlos, graduated with a bachelor’s in sociology from Cal State San Marcos on May 17 as the oldest member of the Class of 2024. Photo by Alicia Lores/CSUSM

76-year-old graduates from CSUSM: ‘I’ve wanted it for so long’ 

SAN MARCOS — Of the more than 4,000 students who graduated from Cal State San Marcos over the weekend, few had waited as long or were as excited as 76-year-old Kathryn Cook, the oldest member of the Class of 2024. Cook, a San Carlos resident, completed the 16-month accelerated sociology…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10168″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

VISTA

Members of the Teamsters Local 542 at the US Foods distribution center in Vista, pictured May 17, are striking in demand of better working conditions and wages. Photo by Laura Place

More than 100 US Foods workers end strike in Vista

VISTA — Over 100 workers at the Vista warehouse of national food distributor and supplier US Foods were on strike for nearly two weeks until Tuesday, when management and Teamsters Local 542, a union representing the workers, reached an agreement.  Since May 9, around 105 workers have been on a…

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10170″ post_layout=”masonry” show_meta=”no” el_class=”hidefirst” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

ESCONDIDO

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10165″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

SAN MARCOS

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10168″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

VISTA

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:2|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:10170″ post_layout=”standard” show_meta=”no” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

homemore   MORE NEWS

[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:3|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:567″ post_layout=”small” show_meta=”no” show_excerpt=”no” el_class=”nopaddinglist” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]
[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:3|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:291,9690,9696,9702,9708,9714,9719,9724″ post_layout=”small” show_meta=”no” show_excerpt=”no” el_class=”nopaddinglist” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]
[vc_posts_grid loop=”size:3|order_by:date|post_type:post|categories:296,9689,9695,9701,9707,9713,9718,9723,9729,9735″ post_layout=”small” show_meta=”no” show_excerpt=”no” el_class=”nopaddinglist” show_switcher=”no” switcher_layouts=”masonry,small,standard”]

Off the Block

The Ecology Center

'Del Mar Bees and Pesticides

https://youtu.be/aEEL9T_ZELM

 