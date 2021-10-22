Help Encinitas plan bike and pedestrian projects

The city of Encinitas is preparing its Modal Alternatives Project (MAP Encinitas) and is looking for community assistance in prioritizing planned bicycle and pedestrian projects. The first community workshop for the MAP Encinitas will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. More information at encinitasca.gov/Government/Departments/Development-Services/Planning-Division/Policy-Planning/MAP-Encinitas-Modal-Alternatives-Project.