Harbor fishing pier closed for repairs

OCEANSIDE — The Harbor’s small fishing pier is closed for repairs until further notice.

City and Harbor District officials temporarily closed the small pier on June 17 after engineer firm Richard Brady & Associates of San Diego found critical parts of its structural support were failing.

“In addition to the support members, they determined the pilings supporting the structure do not meet code,” said Harbor Manager Ted Schiafone via email.

The city does not yet have a reopening date. Schiafone said the pier would remain closed until Brady & Associates can provide more engineering recommendations, adding that the firm is currently working on producing a plan to repair the support members.

The small fishing pier was built sometime in the mid-1960s a few years after the Oceanside Harbor was built in 1963. Harbor staff sees on average 10 to 15 fishing on the pier each weekday and around 20 to 30 people each day on the weekends.

“The fishing pier is very popular,” Schiafone said.

The pier undergoes routine maintenance to ensure decking and railings are safe.

“Harbor staff works daily to repair docks, gangways, gates, pilings, parking lots, curbs, irrigation, landscape, water lines, electric lines, building components,” Schiafone said. “Maintenance staff is not qualified to identify the type of structure defects found by Brady & Associates.”

The Harbor District will start requesting bids for contractors to repair the pier once Brady & Associates provides its recommended repairs. Public Works Director Kiel Koger said via email that the city may receive the report next week, but city staff will need to review the report’s information and talk with contractors about costs before a reopening date can be determined.

“We will need a contractor to do some of the work but city staff should be able to do some of the work as well,” Koger said.

The Harbor will use its emergency reserve funds for the project.

The Harbor hired Brady & Associates for a complete assessment of all Harbor assets. Once finished, the firm will also prepare a maintenance plan to identify priorities.

Another big project for the Harbor is upgrading its electrical connections to its docks. Boats can connect to the Harbor’s electricity through a power pedestal at each slip.