The gO’side summer electric shuttles are on the move, from Oceanside Harbor south to Vista Way west of Interstate 5.
gO’side electric shuttle launches

OCEANSIDE — An electric vehicle shuttle pilot program serving Downtown Oceanside will officially begin operations on Monday, June 13. The “gO’side” five-passenger electric shuttles will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Shuttles can be hailed via the “Ride Circuit” smartphone app and choosing Oceanside as the location, or by flagging down a shuttle in an area that is safe to stop for passenger boarding. The service will be free initially; however, based on ridership, a nominal fare may be instated at a later date.

The “gO’side” pilot program is scheduled to run through November 2022. More information is available at ridegoside.com.

The city of Oceanside contracted with Circuit to run the “gO’side” pilot program, using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Visit Oceanside partnered with the city to brand the pilot program. The Oceanside service area covers from Oceanside Harbor south to Vista Way in the area west of Interstate 5.

“We are so excited to launch this pilot program, which will provide Oceanside residents, visitors and downtown workers a safe, efficient transportation option to get around our downtown this summer,” said Mayor Esther Sanchez. “Not only will gO’side help to mitigate parking and traffic congestion; it’s also really fun to ride.”

 

 

