Girl Scouts honor Cool Women role models

Girl Scouts San Diego’s Cool Women returns March 24 to recognize 30 Emerging Leader high-school-aged Girl Scouts poised to lead with courage, confidence, and character, as well as five San Diego inventors, entrepreneurs and mission-driven executives who serve as exemplary role models for local girls.

The North County honorees to be named as Girl Scouts San Diego’s Cool Women of 2022 include:

Robin Toft, of Del Mar, is co-founder of We Can Rise, and Global Life Sciences Leader, ZRG Partners, a company dedicated to elevating female professionals in the sciences and technology.

Susan B. Major, of Rancho Santa Fe, is founder and CEO of Major Executive Search, an executive and board search firm that helps tech companies.

Revathi Subramanian, of Carmel Valley, is Global Managing Director, Data Science Executive at Accenture Operations, a global consulting and technology firm where Subramanian builds and delivers highly analytical solutions to support enterprise performance and risk management.

To purchase tickets to Cool Women 2022 or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit sdgirlscouts.org/coolwomen.

More than 30 Emerging Leader San Diego County Girl Scouts — young women in 10th to 12th grade who embody the Girl Scout mission and promise to make the world a better place, and strive to be leaders with courage, confidence, and character — will also be recognized at the March 24 event. As part of the program, these young leaders receive mentoring from the Cool Women and other local executives, and attend workshops that build skills in networking, business etiquette, public speaking, and personal branding.