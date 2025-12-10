Gifting teens tech? It’s a great opportunity to create safer digital habits for your whole family.

The holiday season is one of the most exciting times of the year for families. Kids eagerly unwrap their gifts, which these days are often the latest smartphones, watches, tablets and gaming systems.

While new devices bring joy and opportunities to learn and connect, they also come with important considerations for safety and responsible use. The top priority for parents: How do I make sure my child is safe online?

Cox Mobile is committed to helping parents navigate online safety with confidence, especially at a time when new devices are often gifted.

The digital safety reality check

Through its recent Connecting the Digital Dots survey, Cox Mobile uncovered key insights into how families are navigating online safety today:

• A third of teens say social media is the biggest risk to their online safety, yet it’s also the activity they use most.

• More than 25% of teens admit that constant connectivity leaves them feeling stressed, anxious or isolated.

• Parents’ biggest online safety concerns for their children include online predators (64%), inappropriate content (63%) and cyberbullying (59%).

Despite these concerns, teens are open to guidance, with 71% saying they would welcome opportunities to learn more about online safety in workshops or classroom-style settings. And most report that when problems arise, they turn first to a parent or trusted adult for help.

Simple steps parents can take today

These actionable steps can help families build safer digital habits from the beginning:

1. Review privacy and security settings together. Talk about why strong passwords, secure browsing and careful app permissions matter.

2. Encourage mindful sharing. Remind kids that posts, photos and even location tags can reveal more than they realize.

3. Discuss misinformation. Teens often encounter misleading content online. Show them how to double-check facts and question sources before sharing.

4. Keep the conversation open. Ask your teen what they enjoy most about being online and what makes them feel unsafe. This builds trust and ensures they know you’re available when challenges arise.

A season for safe connections

Technology is one of the most powerful gifts a child can receive. But the most lasting gift parents can give is the confidence and skills to use that technology safely.

“No one is immune to online safety risks, but we know parents want peace of mind, especially when kids receive new devices during the holidays,” said Chanelle Hawken, San Diego market vice president.

“Our ongoing research into digital safety challenges allows us to develop practical tools that help families make online safety a natural part of daily life.”

This holiday season, Cox is proud to stand beside families in San Diego– helping ensure that every connection brings joy, not worry.

To learn more and explore free resources, visit: coxmobilesafety.com