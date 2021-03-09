Get the results you have been looking for

Integrity. Excellence. Results — that’s the Moradi Difference! The team at Moradi MD Med Spa invites you to come meet them at their new location at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 124. They are located in the Village Faire Shopping Center in the former Skinsational Day Spa location.

“We are very excited to be in Carlsbad Village, said Julie Moradi, practice manager. “Everyone has been so welcoming. We are looking forward to being part of this wonderful community.”

Dr. Amir Moradi specializes in facial, plastic, and reconstructive surgery, founding Moradi MD in San Diego in 2000 to serve the community with his expertise. Moradi MD Med Spa, with offices also in Vista and La Jolla, offers a high level of service and standards that makes them an award-winning cosmetic surgery practice in San Diego County. They provide their patients with the utmost professional and personalized care with affordable cosmetic enhancement and skin rejuvenation.

Currently open for facials, including Exilis skin tightening, as well as nail care services, they plan on being open in March with full services including CoolSculpting™, Botox, fillers, laser hair removal, and other modern, medical spa procedures to help you look and feel your best. Gift packages and gift certificates are also available as are retail skin care products.

“Both men and women want to look their best,” Julie said. “We are here to help that happen.” She went on to say that the advantage of non-invasive skin rejuvenation techniques is that it is safe and gentle, there is no down time, loss of work or restrictions in social activities.

Whether you are looking to reduce the look of fine lines or minimize age spots, or just brighten and even your skin tone, let the professional staff at Moradi MD Med Spa create a skin rejuvenation regiment specifically for you!

Please join us in welcoming our newest CVA member, Moradi MD Med Spa to the Carlsbad Village community!

www.moradimd.com

760-434-8118.