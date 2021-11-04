Get chimney sweepin’ as winter starts peepin’

Chimney Sweeps is a family-owned company, serving San Diego County, that offers a variety of services regarding chimney cleaning and maintenance. Founded in 1985 by owner Steven Carter, the company has swept over 40,000 chimneys, with no plans of stopping.

“With over 30 years in the business and a legacy of family chimney sweeps, we are one of San Diego County’s leading chimney service and maintenance companies,” says Julian, Executive Director at Chimney Sweeps. “We are certified fireplace specialists, licensed contractors, and A + rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). We are a full-service chimney and fireplace company. Whether it’s parts, repairs, service, or installation, we do it all.”

Chimney Sweeps advises inspecting your chimney once a year, checking for deposits, building faults and deterioration. When your chimney goes uncleaned for a long time, a substance called creosote gradually builds up in the flue during use of the fireplace. Creosote is a highly flammable substance that could lead to a dangerous chimney fire, putting your house or your family at risk.

“Every year there are over 20,000 chimney / fireplace-related house fires in the United States alone,” Julian says. “Structural issues caused by a chimney or fireplace can cost you an arm and a leg to repair.”

According to the company’s website, “Losses to homes because of chimney fires, leaks, and wind damage exceed $100 million annually in the U.S.”

These statistics are affirmed by the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA), which says an annual average of more than 22,000 residential structure fires are caused by problems associated with fireplaces, chimneys or chimney connectors. The CSIA is dedicated to chimney and venting system safety and to the elimination of residential chimney fires, carbon monoxide intrusion and other chimney related hazards that result in the loss of lives and property.

Right now, Chimney Sweeps, Inc run a fall special which includes a full comprehensive safety and structural inspection as well as full top to bottom chimney cleaning for just $99.00 (regularly priced at $199). Every year starting in the fall months residents and homeowners try lighting their fireplaces for the first time in the year or the first time ever, and often it’s with family around for the holidays. Because these fireplaces have not been serviced or checked recently it results in a lot of fireplaces backing up smoke, leaking carbon monoxide and sometimes even resulting in a chimney fire.

The National Fire Protection Association Standard 211 says, “Chimneys, fireplaces, and vents shall be inspected at least once a year for soundness, freedom from deposits, and correct clearances. Cleaning, maintenance, and repairs shall be done if necessary.”

Call Chimney Sweeps, Inc today to book a chimney inspection and cleaning at 619-593-4020 or make your appointment online at chimneysweepsinc.com