GATE teaching strategies good for all students but necessary for gifted students

JCS Mountain Oaks Charter School (aka Phoenix Learning Center) is located in Encinitas and serves scholars in grades TK-8th. We believe the GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) teaching strategies are good for ALL students, but necessary for the gifted.

Our teachers create lessons using GATE standards of depth, complexity, acceleration, and novelty. They are also trained in CGI (Cognitively Guided Instruction) math. Our scholars move on to excel academically and socially in their high school of choice.

We recently hosted our annual Poetry Café where all K-8 scholars dress in “Beatnik” style and present in mixed grade level groups to a live audience of adults. Our Scholars regularly self-evaluate and reflect upon their work. Scholars will share their growth during the year in culminating Scholarly Presentations next! JCS MO is celebrating our 16th year as a school and our 2023 recognition as a California Distinguished School.

Call (760) 632-4989 to schedule a tour or visit https://mountainoaks.jcs-inc.org/ to learn more. We are a tuition-free public school.