Freshen your look this spring with Moradi M.D. injectables

Rejuvenate your look this spring with a variety of different injection treatments applied by experts at the offices of Moradi M.D.

Moradi M.D. is a top-of-the-line cosmetic center that offers both surgical and nonsurgical procedures. Headed by the talented Dr. Amir Moradi, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Moradi M.D. has two locations in North County, one in Vista and a brand new place in downtown Carlsbad.

One of the many cosmetic procedures Moradi MD offers is injectables, which is a process that targets wrinkles and reduces the appearance of lines and creases that come with age.

One of the most popular types of injectables and a good starting place for those new to the process is BOTOX®, which is used to temporarily soften facial muscles to diminish wrinkles, offering tighter-looking skin.

Besides BOTOX®, Moradi MD offers a plethora of injectable neuromodulators and fillers including:

• Dysport®, which targets wrinkles around the face like the eyes and mouth for a smoother profile;

• Xeomin®, which reduces the appearance of lines and creases;

• Juvéderm®, an FDA-approved treatment designed to create more facial volume and address signs of aging;

• Radiesse®, a dermal filler gel that helps production of collagen and address signs of aging;

• Restylane®, a filler used to help remedy existing face aging wrinkles and lines;

• and Voluma, a filler used for adding extra volume to thinning, aging skin and contouring the cheek area for a fuller form.

Potential clients will go in for a complimentary consultation to determine which injectables will best suit their needs before going through with a procedure.

Injectables treat popularly unpopular facial wrinkles and lines like crow’s feet around the eyes, forehead lines and that “11” wrinkle in between the eyebrows.

“People will look at you and think you look refreshed, like you just went on vacation,” said Julie Moradi, practice manager and wife of Dr. Moradi. “We’re very conscious of keeping the face looking natural.”

During the complimentary consultation they schedule enough time for you to get the treatment that day if you decide you would like to. The professional team of experts will explain the whole process and walk you through everything, step by step.

While Dr. Moradi primarily works at the Vista location, Nurse Practitioner, Tatyana and Registered Nurse Becca administer injectables at both locations. Dr. Moradi trained both of them. They have both completed the Moradi MD Comprehensive Hands-on Program in Therapeutic & Aesthetic Applications of Neurotoxin Injections and Filler Injections by Amir Moradi, MD.

“He knows the anatomy of the face very well, ” Tatyana said. “There is no other injector that knows the face quite like Dr. Moradi, and he has passed that knowledge on to us.”

With a passion for clinical research, Moradi MD has been involved in FDA studies, retrospective studies and investigator-initiated studies with leading pharmaceutical companies in the medical aesthetic field. Moradi M.D. focuses its clinical research goals on discovering new and exciting treatments while following good clinical practices.

Dr. Moradi’s talent and recognition recently led him to win “Top Facial Plastic Surgeon of the Decade” in the 2021 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.

