Four Scripps Health hospitals receive top safety grades

REGION – Four Scripps Health hospital campuses received “A” grades this week for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent watchdog organization that issues the ratings twice a year.

“Patient care is always our top priority, and these fall 2023 grades are a direct result of that focus,” Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Scripps Health corporate senior vice president, said in a statement.

Out of the 10 locations throughout San Diego County, “A” grades were awarded to Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.

Around 30% of the 3,000 general hospitals in the nation evaluated by the watchdog organization received “A” grades. In California, 10% of hospitals received top grades, according to Scripps media officials.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade used more than 30 measures of publicly available hospital-safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to hospitals across the country. The report was calculated by patient safety experts and is available for public review.