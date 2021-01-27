Faces of North County 2021 | Solar

The Face Of Solar

Kent Harle, CEO | Stellar Solar



Stellar Solar was founded in 1998 by CEO Kent Harle who lives in Encinitas with his wife Jill and their children. Kent’s founding partners at Stellar Solar, Michael Powers and Brian Grems have built Stellar into a premier provider of residential and commercial solar solutions and battery storage in San Diego.

Stellar Solar 866.787.6527

www.stellarsolar.net

They are headquartered in Oceanside and many of their 12,000+ customers reside in North County. A sampling of area businesses that have gone with Stellar Solar include Seaside Market in Cardiff, Encinitas Foreign & Domestic Auto Repair, The Leichtag Foundation and The Salk Institute to name a few. Their involvement in the community has included their participation in numerous Encinitas Holiday Parades sponsoring the Marching Surfboard Brigade, sponsoring runners in the Cardiff Kook, Surfing Madonna, and Carlsbad 5000 5k’s through their Stellar Solar Track Club and other community events in North County.

Stellar provides residential and commercial roof and ground mount solar along with battery storage. Their commercial clients include businesses, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations. They have been voted San Diego’s Best Solar Company eight out of the past ten years in the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll. An award that they attribute to their very satisfied customer base, as the majority of their new business comes from customer referrals. That satisfaction is also reflected in the predominant five star reviews they receive on Yelp and their A+ rating by the Better Busines Bureau.

Stellar Solar’s mission is to educate home and business owners on the value and benefits of solar and battery storage in a manner that presents them all the options in a no-pressure, educational approach. They realize solar is not a fit for everyone and do not try to pressure folks into systems that do not make sense for them. They carry out this mission with a team of seasoned energy consultants whose mantra it is to educate and present solutions rather than a hard sell approach. Their installers and electricians are all long-time Stellar employee’s, not subcontractors like so many in the solar industry. This makes a big difference in the quality and attention to detail in their installations and has won them national design awards in the solar industry.

Stellar Solar is proud to offer a variety of world-class solar panels and battery storage from manufacturers at a variety of price points and performance to fit the budget of every homeowner. With record low interest rates and the extension of the 26% tax credit, solar is within reach of every homeowner and Stellar Solar can guide them through the process.

Those attributes, along with their longevity, customer first mentality, Oceanside headquarters, and employees who live in the neighborhoods they service, have made Stellar Solar the solar provider of choice for home and business owners throughout North County since 1998.

They realize that home and business owners have a lot of choices when they do decide to go solar and have always encouraged them to do their homework and get a few quotes from other reputable solar providers. That said, given their track record in the communities they service, they simply request that Stellar be one of the solar providers you include in that mix. Find Stellar Solar at www.stellarsolar.net or call 866.787.6527