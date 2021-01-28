Faces of North County 2021 | Mentorship

The Face of Mentorship

California MENTOR is a network of caring individuals who open their heart and home to an adult with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Part of a national organization called The MENTOR Network, California MENTOR connects willing mentors with adults who require varing levels of care.

In the Host Home program for adults with disabilities, mentors are host home providers who help individuals with disabilities thrive as an active part of the community while earning extra money to help make ends meet.

Mentors come from all backgrounds and walks of life. Whether they are families with kids at home, empty nesters or individuals interested in helping others, these ordinary people answered the call to be a hero to someone in need.

“We have a dedicated team, and each member works to ensure that the Mentors are prepared and supported in their role,” said Program Recruiter Ashley Giles. “Prospective mentors work with our Program Recruiters to prepare their home and will receive tools, education and constant support from California MENTOR. Once a placement is made, a Program Service Coordinator is assigned to the Mentor and individual for continued support.”

California MENTOR has a unique and detailed matching process to make sure that both the Mentor and the individual are happy with the placement and are ready for the transition.

Their team provides comprehensive 24/7 support to Mentor families including case management, 24-hour emergency on-call services, medication management and more. The highly trained team of coordinators, clinicians, and supervisors will be with you every step of the way.

California MENTOR will also connect you with other Mentors and host support groups so that you can share experiences and learn from your peers.

“We are an established agency serving the San Diego area and we have a history of continued dedication to both the individuals we serve and our Mentors,” Giles said. “We believe that people come first, and our work reflects this.”

The connections made through California MENTOR will last a lifetime. Many individuals become loving members of the home.

Now, during the COVID-19 crisis, is a critical time for many in the community, and you can begin your Mentor journey from home.

The California MENTOR team is available for virtual meetings and phone calls to discuss any and all questions you may have about how to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at home.

Call Program Recruiter Ashley at 858-694-0120 ext 20 or visit www.makeadifferenceathome.com to learn how you can get involved.