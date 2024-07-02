Experience the future of healing

Regenerative medicine is a form of molecular biology that revitalizes the body by regenerating, re-engineering, or replacing human cells, tissues, or organs to establish normal function. At our practice, we utilize cutting-edge human cellular tissue products and protocols tailored to restore your injured or painful area to as close to normal as possible.

Have you or a loved one been diagnosed with a bone, joint, ligament, muscle, or nerve problem? As we age, our ability to heal diminishes, and pain increases due to a decline in stem cell function and quantity. Stem cells become dormant and nonproductive, leading to a cycle of discomfort and limited mobility. Replenishing this supply presents increased opportunities to reduce or eliminate pain in joints and nerve pain associated with neuropathy.

By transplanting the correct tissue, in the correct amount, into the injured or painful part of your body, we can activate dormant cells, regenerate new tissue, reduce inflammation, and restore normal function. Unlike medications that merely mask symptoms, regenerative medicine addresses the root cause of your discomfort, offering a promising alternative to invasive surgeries like joint replacement.

If you’re wondering whether regenerative medicine can work for you, don’t miss our free workshop on July 10, 2024, at 5:30 PM, at Leucadia Chiropractic, located at 1351 Encinitas Blvd. Join esteemed presenters Dr. Scott SeBastian and Teresa Lambert, NP, as they share insights into the transformative power of regenerative medicine.

Attendance is free, but RSVP is required. Secure your spot by calling 760-942-3321 today. Take the first step towards a healthier, pain-free future.