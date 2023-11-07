Escondido garage fire displaces family

ESCONDIDO – A fire that started in a home’s garage and extended into the second floor and attic was extinguished on Tuesday, displacing one family, the Escondido Fire Department said.

Firefighters contained and controlled the main body of fire in the garage, located in the 1660 block of East Lincoln Avenue, in about 30 minutes after it was first reported at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, officials said.

A total of 24 firefighters and one fire prevention specialist responded to the fire. The Escondido Police Department conducted traffic control and SDG&E was dispatched to address the utility situation.

One resident received a minor injury and refused transportation to a hospital, and no firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross responded to assist the displaced family with housing, and a $250 gift card was provided to the family on behalf of the California Fire Foundation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.