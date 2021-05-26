Escondido chamber hosting North County job fair

North County employers will look to recruit prospects at the Escondido Chamber of Commerce’s first in-person, post-pandemic job fair on Thursday, May 27.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the chamber’s parking lot, 720 N. Broadway St. in Escondido.

Sponsored by the chamber, the city, CSL Staffing, and John Paul the Great Catholic University, the event is intended to help employers “struggling to hire staff,” according to the chamber’s event posting.

Participants will wear masks and stay six feet away from each other in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Business are offering jobs that include positions for administrators; customer service representatives; insurance specialists; accountants; warehouse shipping and receving; and freight and packing associates; machine operators; toolmakers; wine specialists; delivery drivers; print set technicians; and janitors.