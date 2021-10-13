Encinitas wants public input on Recycling & Edible Food Recovery ordinance

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas needs community help and input regarding drafting a Organics Recycling and Edible Food Recovery Ordinance. The city is seeking comments and input on draft Ordinances 2021-15, 2021-16, and 2021-17 prior to consideration by the council.

Visit encinitasca.gov/organicsordinance to view a copy of the language used for the ordinance as well as more information regarding the initiative. All comments can be e-mailed to [email protected]. Provide written comments to: [email protected]. Submit public comments by 5 p.m. Oct. 22.

Draft Ordinances 2021-15, 2021-16, and 2021-17 are available from the Environmental Commission. At the Jan. 20, 2021 Council Meeting, city staff provided an overview and analysis of programming and resource needs for Senate Bill (SB) 1383 compliance, which can be found at bit.ly/3DA0fZJ. Per SB 1383 Regulations, the city is required to adopt an ordinance to mandate organics recycling for all residents and businesses and edible food recovery for certain businesses.

Additionally, the city will need to amend Chapter 11.20 and 11.22 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to comply with the new regulations. A draft of the ordinances, Chapter 11.23 Mandatory Organics Recycling and Edible Food Recovery; Chapter 11.20 Solid Waste Management: Ordinance 2021-16 and Chapter 11.22 Construction & Demolition Recycling: Ordinance 2021-17, may be viewed at encinitasca.gov.