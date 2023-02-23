Encinitas twins make app for charity

What does it mean to be a changemaker? Changemakers see opportunities all around them to make the world better. They take the time to learn about social issues like poverty, homelessness, environmental sustainability, inequality, and more, and then they come up with creative ideas for how to help solve them.

A gaming app that raises money for charity? Why not. Garrett and Jacob Stanford from Encinitas and graduates of La Costa Canyon High School, run on Brigham Young University’s Track and Field team, study accounting and develop apps together. Their newest creation is a home run, both for its users and for a charity dedicated to keeping our oceans clean.

Garrett and Jacob said “today’s youth are more excited than ever about creating meaningful environmental impact. However, kids simply don’t have the money to donate to charities or organizations that matter most to them. But there is a way that kids can donate. It’s through how they spend their time on entertainment.”

With some app development experience already under their belt, the brothers decided to create a video game aimed at kids. The revenue generated is donated to Team Seas, a charity “committed to cleaning oceans all around the world,” they said.

The Stanford brothers said their years running along the California coastline inspired them to get involved with Team Seas. Now that they have generated interest in the project and have prize money at their disposal, they said they hope to work officially with the charity.

“Our plan is that 100% is going to go towards developing, getting a team and advertising. We’re super grateful for the platform that the BYU Ballard Center has given us to make this dream a reality,” they said.