Encinitas side streets close for construction

ENCINITAS — The following streets intersecting at North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas will be temporarily closed one at a time for road improvements and reconstruction. Construction crews will be lowering the roads to match the elevations of the new N. Coast Highway 101 pavement. Access for businesses and residents will be maintained at all times during the work and temporary detour routes will be in place.

— Athena Street – Closed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2

— North Court – Closed from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4

— El Portal Street – Closed from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15

The city of Encinitas encourages all residents that utilize North Highway 101 side streets and the main roadway for commuting purposes, to please consider alternative routes.