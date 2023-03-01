Encinitas Senior Expo a success

Community Relations and Membership Director, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Carol Knight; Chairman of the Board, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Founder of DaCosta Properties David DaCosta; Community Relations, Belmont Village Senior Living Therese Farley and CEO, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Sherry Yardley were on hand for the event.

The Expo offered valuable information to those retiring soon, those that are retired and families of aging individuals. Exhibitors included healthcare providers, housing options, senior lifestyle businesses, fitness & wellness, government agencies, financial and tax services, insurance and more.

Activities included opportunity drawings, refreshments and a breakfast hosted by the Encinitas Rotary’s Home Team, a free community service for seniors having a difficult time with many common household repairs.