Elon Musk Considering Paywall for New X Users to Fight the Bots

by Epoch Times1
The entrepreneur said this might be the only way to combat bots on the platform.

As spam bots persist on X, Elon Musk is considering charging a fee for new users to activate the social media platform’s posting function.

In reply to an X account that posted about changes on the social platform, the billionaire X owner on Monday argued that charging a “small fee” to new accounts was the “only way” to stop the “onslaught of bots.”

“Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease,” he said, referring to existing anti-spam, anti-bot tests like CAPTCHA.
While replying to another user, Mr. Musk explained that new users may…

