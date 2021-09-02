Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve opens amateur photography contest

Above, the 2019 Best in Show at the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve amateur photo contest was given to “Paint Brushes” by F. Hummler

ENCINITAS — Olivenhain Municipal Water District kicked off its 15th annual Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve amateur photo contest Sept. 6. Enter at elfinforest.olivenhain.com/elfin-forest-recreational-amateur-reserve-photo-contest/.

Photo contest categories include Water Scenery, Scenic View, Plants, Animals and Youth Photographer (age 15 and under). In addition, there are also Best in Show and People’s Choice awards. Select winning submissions will be displayed in 2022 at Elfin Forest Interpretive Center honoring Susan J. Varty. Entries into this year’s contest will be accepted through Dec. 31. For official rules and to upload an entry, visit olivenhain.com/photo.

The Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve offers 11 miles of hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian trails with views of the Pacific Ocean, Olivenhain Reservoir, Escondido Creek and natural backcountry. It was designed in 2006 to be a fun and educational way to showcase EFRR’s beauty. Winning photographers are eligible for prizes, including $100 cash from the Escondido Creek Conservancy, Zoo/Safari Park passes, a canvas print from PC Photo, gear from REI, and more.

“The natural beauty of EFRR includes such native plant communities as oak riparian, oak woodland, coastal sage scrub, and chaparral,” said OMWD Board Vice President Kristie Bruce-Lane. “Our contest provides OMWD with powerful imagery to help promote environmental awareness and preservation, and serves as an invitation for new visitors to enjoy EFRR and gain an appreciation of local watersheds.”