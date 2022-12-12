The Coast News Group
Three lanes closed on I5 Monday when a truck overturned.
North County began the week with dual accidents on area freeways.
Dual accidents on freeways Monday

SAN MARCOS — North County began the week with dual accidents on area freeways.

A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned in the wrecked vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

An overturned truck also forced the closure of three northbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of State Route 76, according to Caltrans. No further details have been made available by the California Highway Patrol.

 

 

 

 

 

 

