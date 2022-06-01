Drought alert allows three watering days

SAN MARCOS — The Vallecitos Water District Board of Directors voted to move to a Level 2 Drought Alert at its regular meeting on April 20. Now that the calendar has moved to June, Vallecitos customers can irrigate three times per week on a schedule of their own choosing through the end of October.

The Drought Alert also serves as a good reminder of wasteful practices you shouldn’t do, such as:

_Irrigating between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

_Irrigating within 48 hours of a measurable rain event

_Visible signs of runoff when irrigating landscapes

_Hosing down hardscapes (patios, driveways, sidewalks, etc.)

_Not using a shut-off nozzle when washing cars

_Not fixing leaks within 48 hours of discovery

Commercial customers must also comply with the following requirements:

_Restaurants only serve water on request

_Hotels provide the option of not laundering linens and towels daily

Vallecitos has sufficient water supplies for its customers, even if drought conditions persist. This is due to the fact that Vallecitos now receives a portion of its water directly from the Carlsbad Desalination Plant, which is a local, drought-resilient supply. Regardless, customers should always use water wisely.

Ways customers can save water include:

_Only washing full loads of laundry or dishes

_Taking shorter showers, rather than baths

_Do not run water while brushing teeth or washing hands

For more information on drought regulations and conservation programs available to assist customers in their conservation efforts, go to vwd.org/drought or call the District at (760) 744-0460.