The fatal wreck occurred about 5:30 a.m. on Deer Springs Road north of San Marcos. Stock photo
Driver, 23, killed in collision north of San Marcos

by Coast News wire services

MESA ROCK — Two motorists were injured today, one fatally, in a collision on a rural roadway north of San Marcos.

The fatal wreck occurred about 5:30 a.m., when a 23-year-old man lost control of the BMW 330ci he was driving on Deer Springs Road, west of Interstate 15 in the unincorporated Mesa Rock area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The eastbound sedan veered to the left directly in the path of an oncoming Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, CHP public affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

The resulting collision near Mesa Rock Road left the driver of the BMW mortally injured. The Fallbrook resident, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Paramedics took the 61-year-old Murrieta man who had been driving the Toyota to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, Gerber said.

The cause of the collision was under investigation. Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor, the spokesman said.

