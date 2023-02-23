Drive-by shooting damages Solana Beach home

SOLANA BEACH — A drive-by shooting damaged a home in a neighborhood near Lomas Santa Fe Executive Golf Course early today but caused no injuries.

Someone fired about four gunshots from inside a moving white pickup truck in the area of Via Chica Court and Via Mil Cumbres in Solana Beach shortly after midnight, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Two of the bullets struck a nearby home,” Sgt. George Crysler said. “There were two people inside the home, but they were not hurt.”

The unidentified shooter and the truck remained at large in the mid- afternoon, the sergeant said.

