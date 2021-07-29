Downsize the stress-free way with Lotus Realty Group

Downsizing from a 30-plus year home to a smaller residence or assisted living facility can be overwhelming for seniors and their families, which is why Lotus Realty Group has created a one-stop-shop system that covers all the bases to make a big life transition seem easy.

Founded in 2009, Lotus Realty Group is a specialized real estate company that provides all of the traditional services to help its clients buy or sell their homes while also offering certain programs specifically to underserved and niche communities.

“Our main focus is on those in the senior community looking to downsize or move into independent, assisted or memory care living,” said Cari Ann Drolet, founder and CEO of Lotus Realty.

Lotus Realty is partnered with a senior move management company that will help pack up a senior’s most desirable items from the old home and move them into the new home. Then, the rest of the items are either donated or sold through an estate sale planned by the real estate agency to get the home ready to sell.

If clients opt to use both Lotus Realty Group and its senior move management partner, Drolet is able to give them up to $3,000 out of her commission that can go toward move costs or new community fees.

While some other real estate companies offer similar services, Lotus Realty Group is unique because it offers all the necessary services under what Drolet calls a “one-stop-shop.”

“We’re able to sit down with them and listen to understand their goals and create a plan that minimizes their stress so that they can go from bed to bed and don’t have to do anything else other than just relax,” she explained.

Drolet and her team have been strong short sale negotiators since the 2007-2009 Great Recession. The team also assists families in need of updating trusts when selling the home of a deceased loved one, and works with the courts through the challenging process of probate sales.

For seniors who are equity rich but cash poor and need cash fast to move into a new facility, Lotus Realty’s cash and quick close sale program skips the real estate and escrow fees through a clean close within two weeks or less.

The company can release up to $10,000 for a senior to secure their spot in a facility.

Drolet has also created a senior care team network of various resources that she can provide to clients and prospective clients, including connections with Sharp HealthCare Foundation, homecare, hospice, an estate planning attorney and a care placement expert who can help guide a senior to the right facility.

“Our company really focuses on showing compassion to our clients by helping them through a holistic approach,” Drolet said. “Literally there’s nothing that we can’t accommodate for a senior depending on what their situation is — it’s just a matter of sitting down for a free consultation to find out what those needs are.” We listen…then we list.

To schedule your free consultation with Lotus Realty Group, call 858-444-5586.

For more information, visit lotusrealtygroup.com.