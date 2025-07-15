Digital 101: Buried treasure in your analytics software

A few years ago, I obtained my ham radio license and a very nice radio that I still don’t use as well as I could. That radio looks impressive, and I know with the right touch, I could potentially reach Australia. Until I learn all the buttons and settings, however, it’s just another expensive paperweight.

In the digital world of business, I’ve found that many bright business owners have impressive tools with all the bells and whistles, but they don’t know how to use them. If they did, they’d realize that this tool can lead them quickly to hidden piles of gold.

I’m talking about your analytics software. We recommend Google Analytics 4 because the free version is more robust than most companies will ever need, it integrates with virtually everything, and delivers the information you’d like to see.

Are you taking advantage of this powerful, free tool?

Analytics is the information trail that tells you how many people visit your website, what they look at, which pages they click on, and where they spend their time, among other things.

Why is this valuable? Well, if we see that most people land on your home page, stay there for less than 2 seconds and then leave, we can infer that either you rank for and receive the wrong internet traffic, or you’re getting the right traffic, but when visitors land on your page, they aren’t getting the information they want.

Either way, we can now run a simple test to improve the results.

If we consistently run these tests, according to what analytics shows us, then it’s only a matter of time before your website becomes a powerful income stream for your business.

Are you ready to start your treasure hunt? The map is right under your nose!