Dealing with problem customers

We’ve all had difficult customers: demanding, obnoxious, late-paying folk who tempt you to pull out a baseball bat.

Admittedly, their money’s as good as anyone else’s. But do customers pay for the right to abuse you?

Difficult customers present challenges in every business. Some enjoy complaining, though most customers become frustrated because of unmet expectations, poor communication or simple misunderstandings.

How you respond will determine whether your customer disappears or re-commits to you. So as a public service, here are some tips for handling troublesome clientele.

STAY CALM. An unemotional, professional attitude helps defuse tense situations. LISTEN CAREFULLY. Most people just want to feel they’ve been heard, so allow customers to explain the problem without interruption. BE EMPATHETIC. This builds trust without admitting fault. Acknowledge the customer’s feelings with statements like, “I understand why you’re frustrated.” ASK QUESTIONS. Gather the facts before offering a solution. Clarifying questions help identify the real issues. TAKE OWNERSHIP. Customers don’t care who’s at fault; they want solutions. Take responsibility for helping to resolve the problem. OFFER SOLUTIONS. Offer practical solutions, focused on what you can do instead of explaining why the problem occurred. SET REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS. If a resolution takes time, explain the process and provide an honest timeline. Never promise what you cannot deliver. KNOW WHEN TO SAY NO. Some requests are unreasonable. Decline politely, explain company policy, and if possible, offer alternatives. ESCALATE WHEN NEEDED. You may want to involve a supervisor to demonstrate commitment to finding the best outcome. LISTEN TO CUSTOMERS. There may be a pattern to the complaints, indicating ways to improve your business. FOLLOW UP. Send an email after resolving an issue to show customers you value their business and care about their satisfaction. END TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS. If a customer remains abusive, protect your employees by ending the customer relationship respectfully.

My father told me things get screwed up in every business, and how they deal with it tells you what the company’s made of.

I agree. Businesses that handle complaints with patience, empathy and professionalism can turn unhappy customers into loyal advocates.

Look at every difficult interaction as an opportunity to strengthen your reputation, improve your business and demonstrate commitment to exceptional customer service.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

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