Dancers hit the stage for Conner’s Cause for Children

Above, stars of the Carlsbad Dance Images “Sleeping Beauty in Wonderland!” concert show off their costumes before the benefit for Conner’s Cause for Children at 11 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

CARLSBAD — Dancers from Carlsbad Dance Images are back on stage and excited to bring “Sleeping Beauty in Wonderland!” to life for Conner’s Cause for Children. The concerts, at 11 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Sept. 18, the 29th annual Carlsbad Dance Images Recital & Benefit, at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road in San Marcos.

Ballet students will perform sections of the “Sleeping Beauty” ballet. Tap/Jazz, Hip-Hop, and Tumbling students will perform “Alice in Wonderland”-themed pieces, in addition to contemporary routines. Tickets are available online at https://21803.recitalticketing.com/ through Sept. 17. Tickets will also be sold at the box office for $25, one hour prior to each show. Conner’s Cause is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, tax id# 33-0638077. Visit connerscause.org for more information or to make a donation.

Studio director, Linda Wilkerson, has been busy choreographing and teaching dance routines, ordering costume, and orchestrating the details for the two-hour show Wilkerson has used the event to begin teaching the business of running a studio to some of her now-adult former students. Just watching the 3-5 year old “petite ballerinas” perform is worth the price of admission and it’s for a good cause – Conner’s Cause for Children,

Conner’s Cause for Children is a San Diego non-profit providing critical assistance to families struggling to cover the out-of-pocket costs of caring for a child with a life-threatening illness. They make sure that no child goes without medical services or proper in-home care because of a family’s lack of resources. Miss Linda has donated a portion of the proceeds from her dance recitals to this organization for the past 24 years.

Carol Del Signore, executive director of Conner’s Cause said, “We are so grateful and so honored that Linda and all of the dance families have been supporting Conner’s Cause for more years than I can remember. We have families just like yours. The big difference is that the families we help have children who are battling all kinds of diseases and suffering from traumatic injuries. What we try to do is ease their burden a little bit. We are very grateful for Linda’s support.”