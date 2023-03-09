Cut the clutter — what to do with my stuff

Did you know that physical clutter can also cause psychological clutter? Psychological clutter is known to create depression, anxiety, and even physical illness and disease.

If your current environment is cluttered and you desire to create a more organized and personally satisfying space, this is the seminar for you!

Our panel of experts will discuss both the emotional and physical aspects of de-cluttering and will provide practical strategies for de-cluttering your home.

This free seminar is hosted by SD Mature Moves, Christie Kramer-LeVander and Ric Levander are Certified Senior Downsizing Coaches™ and Certified Senior Housing Professionals™.

Join us Thursday, March 9, 2023, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Encinitas Senior/Community Center located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Room 118.

Register today online at www.SDMatureMoves.com or call (760) 502-7372.