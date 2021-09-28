CRC asks for help funding Holiday Baskets giveaway

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Community Resource Center hopes you can give help and hope to struggling neighbors in need this holiday season.

For 38 years, the community has helped make the holidays brighter for our neighbors in need,” according to CRC CEO John Van Cleef said. This year, CRC’s 39th Holiday Baskets will provide food, blankets and gift boxes to 900 families and 200 seniors in need during a drive-thru, contactless distribution on Dec. 4.

This year’s Holiday Baskets program registration will be limited to existing CRC participants and two community registration partners, San Diego County Office of Education Migrant Education Program and Easter Seals who work with families throughout San Diego’s north county. The food and other items provided help ensure the holiday experience, while giving low-income households some breathing room, so scarce dollars may be spent on other needs such as rent, utilities or transportation.

Interested volunteers can organize a donation drive or adopt a family to help collect items to fill holiday gift boxes at surveymonkey.com/r/StartADrive21. You can also donate by being a Partner, which gets recognition and provides critical funding for the project.

Holiday Baskets volunteer opportunities are limited. Sign up for the monthly newsletter and follow them on social media for notification of volunteer opportunities.

Existing CRC participants will be contacted directly by their case manager, receive an invitation to register via e-mail or may register in person at 650 2nd St. See 211 San Diego for information on additional holiday programs that might be available.

Contact the Integrative Services department at [email protected] or (760) 300-3238 if you have additional questions.