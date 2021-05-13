Cox Business brings modern technology to historic Cardiff building

Built in 1910, the historical Guild Venue 100 has become the first executive office/retail building in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Calif. to be equipped with Cox Business’s fiber internet service, bringing modern technology to the historical building and fast, reliable internet capabilities to tenants to meet their evolving needs, noted Robert Ford Mance, principal of Ford Mance Capital Advisors, owner and property manager of the Guild.

In general, the Guild is only the second commercial facility in the region to feature the new technology.

Located at 100 Chesterfield Drive at the northeast corner of San Elijo Avenue just one block from Highway 101 and the ocean, the Guild Venue 100 originally was built as a mercantile facility and, in 1995, was purchased, restored and upgraded by Ford Mance Capital Advisors as retail and commercial office space. Comprising 6,000 square feet, the entire lower floor of the building is currently occupied by a well-known outdoor sports clothing and gear store, with the remaining 3,000 square feet on the upper floor housing executive office space for lease.

“As we begin gearing up for more new tenants looking for small executive office space outside their home, where so many people have been forced to work during the pandemic, we’re committed to providing the most modern technology available so they can access critical data, share and edit large files, and conduct video conferencing,” said Mance. “Some of our tenants here spend a considerable amount of time on Zoom calls with their main offices located on the East Coast and elsewhere, and this new internet service will ensure total reliability and privacy.”

According to Daniel Martinez, the Director for Cox Business who oversaw installation at the building, the fiber internet service offers many superior features over regular internet service, including faster uploads, quick downloads, robust security, reliable equipment, guest and private WiFi networks, and 24/7 fiber internet support. Business-grade service line agreements are designed to provide maximum uptime.

“This was one of the most unique installations Cox Business has handled, where a historical and truly iconic building has been retrofitted with the most modern technology in order to provide tenants with the best of old and new,” said Martinez. “Not only will occupants benefit from the fastest, most reliable internet service, they will have total peace of mind knowing their data is maintained on their own fiber security suite designed to safeguard their privacy.”

Individual office space currently available for lease at the Guild Venue 100 includes offices ranging in size from 150 to 712 square feet. The building features beautiful panoramic ocean views that span for miles up and down North County’s coastline. The outdoor space provides the perfect location to customize special events such as private and corporate parties, networking events, concerts, fundraisers, corporate retreats, sales training events and instructional classes. For inquiries about space availability and to tour the building, contact Sandra Daniels at (760) 436-8088.

For additional information about how Cox Business services, visit www.coxbusiness.com.