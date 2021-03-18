County supervisors OK permit for wind turbine project

REGION – A proposed wind turbine project in Boulevard moved closer to reality today with the San Diego County Board of Supervisors certifying its environmental impact report and approving its major use permit and fire services agreement.

The Boulder Brush project is planned to consist of 60 wind turbines on land leased from the Campo Band of Diegueno Mission Indians off Ribbonwood Road, 2.3 miles north of Interstate 8.

The turbines will provide power for 70,000 homes, according to Nick Koutoufidis, of county Planning & Development Services, which had recommended the board approve the permit.

The wind turbines themselves and other supporting infrastructure are outside the county’s jurisdiction. A timeline for project construction was not made available.

According to the county Land Use & Environment department, Terra-Gen will operate the wind turbines, utility line, substation and other facilities including the portions on Campo tribal land. San Diego Gas & Electric will operate the project’s transformers.

The county conducted public outreach sessions and sent notices to area residents. The Boulevard Community Planning Group voted to deny the project.

Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher said that while very few things the county does have unanimous support, he was heartened by an energy project that had not only tribal support, but also a labor agreement for a project that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Nora Vargas, board vice chairwoman, said the project should also prioritize jobs Campo tribal members.

During a public comment period, the board heard from area residents on both sides of the issue.

Campo tribal officials praised the turbine project’s environmental and economic benefits.

Marcus Cuero, a leader with the Campo Kuumeyaay Nation, said it has been a struggle to build a viable economy, and building wind turbines “will help us to fund and stabilize the governmental services that we provide.”

“Protecting our earth is protecting ourselves, Cuero said. “It’s essential for our future … my people need this project.”

Amy Fuller, Terra Gen’s permitting director, said the turbine project “will do more to fight climate change than any other private development that will before the Board of Supervisors in 2021.”

A portion of revenues from the project will fund local senior food programs, scholarships and a local historical museum, Fuller said.

Donna Tisdale, chairwoman of the Boulevard Community Planning Group, said the proposed turbine project is located in a high-fire zone, and is too close to homes.

“We’re asking you to deny this,” said Tisdale, who added the project meets “the legal definition of negligence.”

Boulevard resident Teresa DeGroot said proponents were being dishonest in their claims about turbines, which are made out of hazardous materials, and destroy the landscape and wildlife.

“We moved out here over 20 years ago to enjoy the Back Country life, to escape the noise,” said DeGroot, who added there are tribal members don’t support this project.