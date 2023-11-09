County supervisor election: Montgomery Steppe takes early lead

SAN DIEGO — Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe has taken a wide early lead over Republican Amy Reichert in the race for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ District 4 seat, partial election night results show.

Montgomery Steppe had earned 61%, or around 48,636 votes, as of Tuesday night compared to Reichert’s 39%, according to unofficial results from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. An estimated 30,000 ballots remain to be counted, likely delaying final results for days, if not weeks.

Still, Montgomery Steppe, a San Diego City Council member, did not hesitate to claim victory and celebrated the results on social media Tuesday.

“As your supervisor, I look forward to teaming up with you to tackle homelessness, promote holistic public safety, and invest in our county,” Montgomery Steppe said. “It has been the honor of my life to serve the community I grew up in as its City Councilmember. It will be an honor to represent the county I grew up in as the first Black woman supervisor in San Diego’s history. Thank you for trusting me with our shared vision for our county. I look forward to serving you.”

Reichert acknowledged on X that Tuesday’s results “may indicate that victory in this election remains unattainable,” but said she is committed to serving San Diego residents.

“Entering this race with a clear vision for a brighter future for our community, I acknowledge that our current path has fallen short,” Reichert said. “However, this setback only amplifies my determination to contribute significantly to our betterment.’

The seat was left empty in May following Nathan Fletcher’s resignation due to allegations of sexual assault and harassment by a former transit employee.

District 4 is the smallest geographically of the county’s five districts, consisting of central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, as far north as Clairemont Mesa and portions of Kearny Mesa, as far south as Paradise Valley, as far east as southern El Cajon and as far west as Mission Hills.

The special election runoff for the seat came after Montgomery Steppe and Reichert were named the top two vote-getters out of four candidates in the August primary election.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) congratulated Montgomery Steppe on an “incredible and historic win” on X, along with other elected officials and state leaders.

Voter turnout was 18.4% for the special election as of Tuesday, lower than the 24% seen in the primary.

Aside from the supervisor race, the Special Election also included the Chula Vista City Attorney race, currently led by Bart Misfield, and measures in Fallbrook and Rainbow to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority, both of which received overwhelming support of upwards of 90%.

The Registrar of Voters expects the next update on election results by Thursday at 5 p.m.